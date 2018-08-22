Insomnia Market Sparkling Key Players Revenue, Shares, Analysis and Forecasts to 2023

Global Insomnia Market Research Report, by types of therapy Pharmacological therapy and Non Pharmacological therapy, by drug formulation Capsules, Tablet and others – Forecast till 2023

Global Insomnia Market – Scenario

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder characterized by difficulties in sleep. Insomnia can exist as it’s alone or conjugated with other psychiatric problems. Insomnia is most common is women and the severity may increase in conditions like pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. The exact cause of insomnia is still a mystery.

Many research has shown that biological, behavioural and psychological factors are responsible for initiating of insomnia. Different types of treatment are available in the market- Pharmacological and non-pharmacological treatment. Global Insomnia market is driving due to increase in the number of insomnia patient across the globe, technological advances and many other. While lack of education and awareness is the major restraining factor for the growth of market.

Global Insomnia Market – Key Players

Eisai, Co. (Japan), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Merck & Co Inc (US), Sanofi (France), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company (Japan), Meda Consumer Healthcare Inc (US), Pernix Therapeutics (US), Purdue Pharma L.P. (US), Consumer Healthcare Inc. (Canada), Dainippon Sumitomo (Japan), ECR Pharmaceuticals (US), Flynn Pharma (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Astellas (UK), Biocodex S A (France), Neurim (Switzerland), SkyePharma (UK), and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US).

Global Insomnia Market – Overview

The global insomnia market is growing mainly due to the stressful work conditions. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global insomnia market is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2017 – 2023).

Insomnia is most common is women and the severity may increase in conditions like pregnancy, postpartum, and menopause. The exact cause of insomnia is still a mystery. According to a study published in 2017, it is found that prevalence of insomnia in China was around 15.0% which is lower than the other countries such as 27.1% in USA, 37.2% in France and Italy, 50.5% in Poland, 17.3% in Singapore, and 15.3% in Japan.

Despite these drivers, stringent reimbursement policies, and presence of fake drugs are expected to decline the market growth.

Global Insomnia Market – Segmentation

Global Insomnia Market has been segmented on the basis of types of therapy which comprises Pharmacological therapy which is further sub segmented into benzodiazepines, non-benzodiazepines, melatonin receptor agonists and other. Non Pharmacological therapy which is sub segmented into Relaxation therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Sleep Hygiene Education, Stimulus Control, Paradoxical Intention and Other. By drug formulation they are segmented as Capsules, Tablet and others. On the basis of condition of diseases they are poor quality of sleep, sleep maintenance and other.

Global Insomnia Market – Regional Analysis

On regional basis the global insomnia market is segmented into four regions- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Due to introduction of new technology and new treatments North America is has the highest market for insomnia followed by Europe. Increasing stress is the major problem for increasing the insomnia market in North America and Europe. Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa has the lowest market for insomnia.

