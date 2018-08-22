GSM Module Market : Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2015 to 2021

GSM, a global system for mobile communication is a standard developed to illustrate protocols for second generation (2G) mobile phones enabled with digital cellular networks. GSM standards were launched as a substitute for the first generation (1G) analog cellular network. This was upgraded over time in order to include data communication such as circuit-switched transport and then packet data transport via GPRS (General Packet Radio Services) and EDGE (Enhanced Data rates for GSM Evolution).GSM is broadly used in wireless technology in the world. It has various applications such as jamming detection, DTMF Decoder and several network protocols. Its ultra compact size and very low power consuming property decreases the overall cost of the GSM module.

GSM module is an easy to add plug-in module which allows the system to link over GSM network for programming, control and reporting. It also holds its applications in primary communication or as back-up support for the IP or PSTN communication In case of communication failure, events may be reported to monitoring system over voice, SMS or GPRS with the help of the RISCO IP receiver. GSM module also holds the application of two-way voice communication which allows two way communications with users at the time of emergency.

The major advantage of GSM module is that subscriber identity module (SIM) can be moved from on station to another. GSM cellular phone containing SIM stores International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) in order to identify and verify the customer on mobile telephony device. Depending on the size, the GSM SIM can be classified as full size, mini SIM, micro SIM, nano SIM, and embedded SIM.

With the help of GSM module, it is possible for the end users to get control over the system using DTMF or SMS. Moreover, it makes more convenient for the end user who receives SMS, voice massages and email alerts in real time. The GSM module work on three different carrier frequencies: the 900 MHz band which was earlier used by original GSM system, 1800MHz band which supported the swelling number of customer and the 1900 MHz band which is mostly used in the U.S.

Due to its clear voice quality, GSM is seen as an alternative of wireline telephony for consumers and businesses. GSM services are available in more than 219 countries owing to its international roaming facility. Therefore, user enjoys the convenience of being reachable with their GSM device and mobile phones even if they are in roaming. Moreover consumers can have access over some of its features such as massaging and other services which they enjoy in their home markets. In addition, GSM module provide user with tight security including protection from hacking thus emerging as an attractive alternate to analog cellular and Wi-Fi. These are some of the major factors driving the growth of GSM module market.

Data support facility such as SMS and web browsing and subscriber Identity module card allowing customer to purchase an additional phone is some of the major growth opportunities of the GSM module market. Besides, it holds its application in the research and development sector which due to its wide spread customers worldwide.

However, lower data security compare to Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA), complicated soft hand-off support and less number of consumers operating per channel compare to some of the other module such as CDMA are some of the factors restraining the growth of global module market. Also GSM offers a slower data bandwidth for wireless data connection than CDMA.

With the rising population and improving purchasing power of the consumer due to rising income level, Asia is the leading market of GSM module followed by Europe. With less population, North America is lagging behind in the GSM module market.

Some of the key players engaged in manufacturing of GSM module include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sagem and Telit Communications PLC.

