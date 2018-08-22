Diameter Signaling Market Global 2018 Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Vendors, Drivers, Trends and Segments by Forecast to 2023

Market Scenario:

Diameter signaling platform is anticipated to have a very crucial role in the growth of “Internet of Things”. With an increase in service provider of signalling controller provider associated with advanced technologies is presumed to increase the demand for access to the internet which will subsequently surge the heavy traffic and signal on the exisitng infrastructure. However, it has been estimated that the number of total connected vehicles on road is presumed to reach more than 200 million over the next few years. These connected vehicles are capable of generating and transmitting huge amount of data which eventually increase the demad for an efficient platform. Furthermore, IoT is anticipated to increase the connected electronic equipments to the network generating heavy traffic and signals.

However, handling and controlling the increasing data traffic network and roaming complexity are expected to be the challenging factors for the market over the forecast period. Additionally, emerging 5G technology is identified as one of the mega opportunities for the diameter signaling market over the review period.

The Diameter Signaling is segmented by type and application.

By type, the diameter signaling market is sub-categorized as Diameter Routing Agent (DRA), Diameter Edge Agent (DEA), Diameter agent (DA), Diameter interworking function (IWF), and Others.

By Application, the diameter signaling is segregated into LTE Broadcast, Policy, Mobility, and Voice over LTE (VoLTE).

Furthermore, many business organizations who are engaged in the business of mobile network and are recognized as large mobile network operators, which opt for diameter routing agent (DRA) for effective data routing of signaling traffic, load balancing, and proxy due to the presence of EPC network element. However, in LTE roaming, EPC network elements in the mobile operator network are required to connect with associated mobile operator network through a hosted DRA and DEA services of an IPX provider. The salient features of a Diameter Edge agent DEA are that it emphasis on multiple diameter connections and facilitates the monetization of roamer data among others. Other functions of DEA is to safeguard the network elements/addresses, vulnerable to foreign networks and offers security at the edge of a public land mobile network e.g. DDoS, DoS, and others

The global Diameter Signaling Market is expected to reach approximately over USD 11 Billion by 2023 growing at a 44.19% CAGR over the forecast period 2017-2023.

Major Key Players:

Oracle Corporation (U.S)

F5 Networks, Inc. (U.S)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

Ericsson AB (Sweden)

Sonus (U.S.)

Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada)

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the Diameter Signaling is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Asia Pacific is presumed to be the dominating region in Diameter Signaling market. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Rest of Asia. Increase in adoption rate for 4G enabled smart devices are expected to drive the market. North America is expected to be a growing region in the Diameter Signaling market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are the prominent countries in the region. Advance technological infrastructure, presence of global players, and powerful telecommunication industry are driving factors supporting the market of diameter signaling in the region.

Key Findings:

By type, the diameter routing agent (DRA) segment, is expected to be a prominent segment, and is expected to reach USD 7,045 million by 2023

By application type, policy segment is expected to be the fastest growing in diameter signaling market by the end of the year 2023

Geographically, Asia Pacific region has been projected to hold the largest market share in global diameter signaling market followed by North America region, while Europe ranks third in the diameter signaling market

Target Audience:

Storage providers

Network equipment providers

Telecom operators

Research firms

Electronic industry

Government Agencies

Military and defense

Aerospace industry

