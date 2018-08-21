Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on New Global Distribution Agreement with Taoglas

Montreal, Canada (webnewswire) August 21, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently signed a new Global Distribution Agreement with Taoglas.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated everyone on the Future Connectivity Solutions team who contributed to the successful completion of the agreement.

“We’re very excited to be part of Future’s value-added solutions for IoT customers through Future Connectivity Solutions,” said Dermot O’Shea, Joint CEO of Taoglas. “FCS is an educated and experienced one-stop shop for IoT, and our winning antenna solutions and support will ensure customers’ IoT designs are on time the first time.”

Taoglas has a comprehensive range of external, embedded and base station antenna and RF solutions for IoT and M2M applications such as Telematics/Automotive, Smart Grid, Metering/Telemetry, Home Automation, Remote Monitoring and Medical applications.

“We believe that Taoglas will enhance our overall IoT capabilities,” says Matthew Rotholz, Vice-President Marketing at Future Connectivity Solutions. “Taoglas has excellent products and support, and together we’ll create tremendous value for our customers.”

Robert Miller, President, founded Future Electronics in 1968, and believes that the company’s employees are the foundation of its success.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

