Nurse Call System Market Key Trends and Opportunity Analysis 2023

Nurse Call System Industry -Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Azure Healthcare Limited, Ascom Holding AG, Honeywell International Inc, Tyco SimplexGrinnell, Vigil Health Solutions Inc, Rauland-Borg Corporation, Cornell Communications, Critical Alert Systems LLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc and Jeron Electronic Systems Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Nurse Call System -Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The Nurse Call System Market was worth a significant in 2014 and is expected to garner lucrative market share by the end of 2023, while registering itself at a considerable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Nurse call systems can be characterized as electrically functioning equipment which empowers the patient to summon a nurse from a bedside station or a duty station. Nurse call system provides significant quality and productivity of nursing services in establishments, which use moderately new and unpractised nurses. Additionally, the nurse call system is thought to be vital in rendering quality health care services benefits by consequently managing the nursing tasks and activities. The critical increment in the requirement for responsive and efficient health care communication, expanding budget allocation for health care of elderly populace, and developing patient populace, among others are expected to add to the development of the market amid the estimate time frame.

Nurse Call System Industry -End User Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Hospitals and clinics held the majority of the market share in 2014. Increasing number of patients and rising urgency of medical care combined leads to nurse fatigue. Hence hospitals and medical care centres are progressively implementing nurse call systems. The assisted living facility is anticipated to be the fastest developing segment over the forecast period, owing to the rising number of senior care services and old age homes.

Nurse Call System Industry -Type of Equipment Outlook and Trend Analysis:

In 2016, the IP-based nurse call systems segment fragment represented most extreme demand, attributable to its flexible nature of being installed in stages. Furthermore, the developing interest for implementation of these frameworks would help the market development. For example, in August 2016, Azure Healthcare Ltd., got a US $1.1 million purchase order from a doctor’s facility in North America for the supply of Internet protocol (IP) based ‘Tacera’ nurture call system.



The Nurse Call System Market is segmented as follows-

Nurse Call System Market, By Technology, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Wired Communication Equipment

Wireless Communication Equipment

Nurse Call System Market, By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Hospitals and Clinics

Outpatient Departments (OPDs)

Assisted Living Centers

Ambulatory Care Services

Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

Nurse Call System Industry -Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America commanded the market on the basis of income share in 2014. The increasing population in the area has expanded the interest for personal emergency response innovations. These equipment are frequently used in acute care facilities and assisted living, long term care, and home care and help lessen the staff response time. In the United States, a council was conducted by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the American Nurses Association, the American Organization of Nurse Executives and the National League for Nursing to hoist the nursing health changes. Government activities to fuse health technologies in nursing instruction are anticipated to add to the development of this industry.

Reasons to buy a Exclusive report?

1) An extensive research study on the Global Nurse Call System market, and its entire ecosystem, describes the market trends, drivers, restraints and opportunities of the Nurse Call System market.

2) We provide you the longest possible market segmentation based on type of products, procedures and geography and describe the market share region wise.

3) The report gives a bird eyes view on the competitive landscape which includes mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, market strategies, and new product launches.

Major TOC of Nurse Call System Market:

Chapter1. Introduction

Chapter2. Executive Summary

Chapter3. Market Overview

Chapter4. Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 5. Nurse Call System Market, By Technology

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Global Nurse Call System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.1. Global Nurse Call System Sales and Sales Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.2.2. Global Nurse Call System Revenue and Revenue Share by Technology (2014-2018)

5.3. Wired Communication Equipment

5.3.1. Global Wired Communication Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

5.4. Wireless Communication Equipment

5.4.1. Global Wireless Communication Equipment Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter 6. Nurse Call System Market, By End User

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Nurse Call System Sales, Revenue and Market Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.2.1. Global Nurse Call System Sales and Sales Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.2.2. Global Nurse Call System Revenue and Revenue Share by End User (2014-2018)

6.3. Hospitals and Clinics

6.3.1. Global Hospitals and Clinics Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.4. Outpatient Departments (OPDs)

6.4.1. Global Outpatient Departments (OPDs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.5. Assisted Living Centers

6.5.1. Global Assisted Living Centers Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.6. Ambulatory Care Services

6.6.1. Global Ambulatory Care Services Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

6.7. Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs)

6.7.1. Global Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2018)

Chapter7. Nurse Call System Market, By Region

Chapter8. Company Profiles

8.1. Hill-Rom Holding Inc.

8.1.1. Business Overview

8.1.2. Product Portfolio

8.1.3. Strategic Developments

8.1.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share



8.2. Tyco SimplexGrinnell

8.2.1. Business Overview

8.2.2. Product Portfolio

8.2.3. Strategic Developments

8.2.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share



8.3. Ascom Holding

8.3.1. Business Overview

8.3.2. Product Portfolio

8.3.3. Strategic Developments

8.3.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share



8.4. Honeywell International Inc.

8.4.1. Business Overview

8.4.2. Product Portfolio

8.4.3. Strategic Developments

8.4.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

8.5. Rauland-Borg Corporation

8.5.1. Business Overview

8.5.2. Product Portfolio

8.5.3. Strategic Developments

8.5.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

8.6. TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg Inc.

8.6.1. Business Overview

8.6.2. Product Portfolio

8.6.3. Strategic Developments

8.6.4. Sales, Revenue and Market Share

Continue…

