Automotive Fog Light Market: Estimated To Account For A Prominent Share

​The automotive fog light is useful in foggy climatic conditions in a car. It is usually positioned low on the front or rear side of the vehicle. Fog lights are particularly, useful in cold, snowy or rainy climatic conditions, or in low light conditions experienced during smog, which decreases visibility. Fog lights are entirely dissimilar to Vehicle head lights, since these are designed to use in dense fog. They are fixed low on the front bumper since the light emitted cuts through the fog and illuminates the road surface ahead to offer a clear view of the road and evade mishaps. The global automotive fog light market is expected to expand rapidly as an outcome of extraordinary development openings in the global automobile market. Rise in the number of vehicles manufactured is projected to drive the global automotive fog light market.

The global automotive fog light market can be segmented based on technology, color emission type, positioning, sales channel, vehicle, and region.

In terms of technology, the automotive fog light market can be classified into halogen fog light, LED fog light, and HID fog light. The LED fog light segment is expected to remain sought-after in the market. In terms of revenue, the LED fog light segment is estimated to account for a prominent share of the market during the forecasting period.

In terms of sales, the halogen fog light segment is anticipated to hold minor share of the market during the forecast period. & the HID fog light segment is estimated to hold the smallest share of the market during the forecast period.

Based on color emission type, the automotive fog light market can be divided into white fog light, blue fog light, and yellow fog light. The white fog light is estimated to remain highly attractive in the market. In terms of sales, the segment is anticipated to witness rapid expansion between 2017 and 2025. This is primarily attributed to the reduction in glares by white fog lights, which in turn enables drivers to better view the obstacles on the roads. The blue fog light segment is projected to account for the second-largest share of the market. Based on positioning, the automotive fog light market can be split into front fog light and rear fog light. The front fog light segment is expected to remain preferred in the market during the forecast period. However, the rate of adoption of rear fog light is expected to be comparatively lower than the rate of adoption of front fog lights, with sales poised to register a steady expansion during the forecast period. In terms of sales, the rear fog light segment is estimated to witness a decline in market share during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive fog light market can be segregated into OEM and aftermarket. In terms of revenue, the aftermarket segment is estimated to dominate the global automotive fog light market, with sales expected to increase rapidly between 2017 and 2025. Working span of fog lights being limited to few thousand hours, aftermarket tends to be the target for growth opportunity. Fog light sales in OEM are anticipated to exhibit relatively lower market growth in the forecasting period.

Based on vehicle, the automotive fog light market can be segregated into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to account for a key share of the automotive fog light market, followed by light commercial vehicle and heavy commercial vehicle segments, during the forecast period.

Based on geography, the global automotive fog light market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is the dominant market for the automotive sector, wherein India, China, and Japan are the leading contributors, due to the increase in production of vehicles in these countries. This is expected to have positive impact on the demand for automotive fog light, which is projected to drive a large number of local and international component suppliers based in the region. North America is expected to remain the second largest market for automotive fog lights. However, the demand for automotive fog lights in Middle East & Africa is expected to be sluggish during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global automotive fog light market are Flex-N-Gate Corporation, Phoenix Lamps Limited, Robert Bosch GmbH, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co., OSRAM Light AG, Valeo SA, and ZKW Group.

