Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2018 to 2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Anti-Obesity Prescription Drugs Market are F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, VIVUS, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alizyme and Others. According to report the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market was worth USD 348 million in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 1095 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.97% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The pharmacological agents that helps to reduce or control weight. Anti-obesity drugs help in reducing body mass either by reducing the hunger or increasing the consumption of calories. The ingesting of unhealthy food which is rich in cholesterol has increased which leads to a rise in demand for anti-obesity prescription drugs. Rising level of chronic stress also contributes towards obesity.Rising consumption of alcoholic beverages and unhealthy food which is rich in cholesterol that leads to obesity is driving the growth of the market. Growing occurrence of depression has led to growing consumption of the psychotropic drugs; the side effect of this drug is increasing which result to obesity. Moreover, increasing incidences of diabetes have surged up the consumption of medications. These medications have appetite stimulating features, due to which the patients incline to eat more. Eating disorders due to antidepressants and diabetic drugs increase the diet which has sustained to contribute towards obesity. Growing demand for obesity management is expected to impact growth of the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market positively.

Segment Covered

The report on global anti-obesity prescription drugs market covers segments such as, drug class, distribution channel and age group. On the basis of drug class the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is categorized into orlistat, phentermine and topiramate, bupropion and naltrexone, lorcaserin and liraglutide. On the basis of distribution channel the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is categorized into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy and online pharmacy. On the basis of age group the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market is categorized into pediatric and adult.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. Countries such as the U.S., the U.K., and France among others have reported substantial rise in the obesity population. Moreover, growing work stress in emerging markets of Asia-pacific is likely to cause rise in obesity cases in the years to come over the next six years. According to the study North America followed by Europe accounted for the largest market share in the word anti-obesity prescription drugs market in 2016 and this trend is projected to continue over the forecast period, with increasing awareness among the people in the U.S. and Canada.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market such as, F Hoffmann La Roche Ltd, Orexigen Therapeutics, Inc, Novo Nordisk A/S, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, VIVUS, Inc, Boehringer Ingelheim, Alizyme and Others. Recently approved Saxenda by Novo Nordisk is growing at a fast growth rate due to rising interest among obese people.Novo Nordisk, an innovator of drugs in the obesity market, introduces Saxenda in all the major markets with a higher dose of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist, liraglutide, This Dual therapy can be used for both obesity and type 2 diabetes is the latest trend in the market.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global anti-obesity prescription drugs market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of anti-obesity prescription drugs market.

Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the anti-obesity prescription drugs market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the anti-obesity prescription drugs market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

