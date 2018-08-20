Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd receives lifetime achievement award from The Colours Society

Mumbai, 20 August 2018: Mr. Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin Ltd, the premier

stationery brand has been honoured by The Colours Society, a professional society pertaining to

manufacture of Paints, Printing inks, Pigments, Synthetic resins and allied industries, with lifetime

achievement award for his outstanding dedication, vision & commitment towards the sector at the

Annual Seminar 2018 of the organisation held in Lonavala. Dr Tipanna Melkeri, President, The Colour

Society, Mr.Manik Salunkhe, Convener of the Annual seminar, Prof. Prakash Mahanwar, Member –

Seminar Committee and other members of The Colour society were also present during the program.

The event was graced by world renowned nuclear scientist Padma Vibhushan Dr. Anil Kakodkar,

Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Chairman Rajiv Gandhi Science and Technology

Commission.

Excited on winning the award, Mr. Subhash Dandekar, Chairman Emeritus, Kokuyo Camlin said, “It is an

honor to receive the lifetime achievement award in recognition of the little contribution made by me to

the industry. The Colours Society has been of immense support to the industry and has been very

instrumental in the growth of the segment. I also congratulate all the other fellow recipients who have

been honored by The Colours Society.”

Mr. Subhash Dandekar also the Corporate Advisor to Camlin Fine Sciences Limited has held various

positions in different entities such as Chairman, SICOM Limited (State Investment Corporation of

Maharashtra), President – Maharashtra, Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Maharashtra, Economic

Development Council and Jagatik Marathi Chamber of Commerce & Industries, Mumbai, etc. Mr.

Dandekar is also a Member of the Citizens Action Group (appointed by Govt. of Maharashtra, for

transforming Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai into world class cities) He also holds trusteeship in various

Trusts.

He has been awarded ‘Vaibhav Ratna Award’ by Prasar Bharati, Sahyadri Navratna Puraskar 2005,

‘Vyapar Shree’ conferred by FAM (Federation of Associations of Maharashtra), Wisitex Foundation ‘Life

Time Achievement International Award’ (Enterprise Development), Thane Manufacturers’ Association

Life Time achievement Award – 2010-11.