Roofing Market In-Depth Analysis by Key Player, Regions, Application and Specification to 2022

Global Roofing Market is expected to display mature growth in forthcoming periods. The roofing market is showing great signs of growth and average growth rate is slated to improve with constructions of new hotels and shopping malls. Furthermore an added furor over energy consumption limits has led construction owners to invest in energy efficient roofing solutions.

Roofing Market by Product Type: –

Bituminous Roofing

Metal Roofing

Tile Roofing

Roofing Market by Applications: –

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The Key Factor That Drives the Growth of Roofing Market Research Report by Trends, Applications, Analysis, Growth, and Forecast: 2017 to 2026

Top Key Manufacturers of Roofing market are:-

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Duro-Last Roofing, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Braas Monier Building Group Services S.A.

GAF

Johns Manville

Other

Geographical Analysis of Roofing Market:-

North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

A need for cost-conscious and economical homes is expected to contribute to market growth during forecast period. Urbanization and looking into needs of people has seen government investing copious amounts in developing residential premises in emerging economies such as India, Russia and Nigeria.

Segmentation of roofing market by product includes bituminous roofing, metal roofing and tile roofing. Segmentation of the market by end-user industry includes residential sector, commercial sector and retrofit/renovation sector. Segmentation of roofing market by geographical region includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America.

MEA is the region targeting largest growth in roofing markets with growth attributed to increasing market spend on upcoming buildings and so is for energy efficient roofing in buildings. The residential sector is the obvious choice in attracting growth of roofing market by its ongoing residential constructions and investments in this sector abetting market growth. The roof coatings market is displaying voluminous growth on account of environmental friendliness exhibited coupled with technological updates and spiraling growth rate of construction industry.

Amongst different coatings, bituminous roof coatings are leading in markets with their easy applicability, creep resistance properties and less price structure. Growth for roof coatings market looks attractive due to emittance and reflectivity which is driving realty companies to employ them in buildings. Roof coatings are finally bad conductors of heat and reflect heat thus cooling the interior spaces and decrease load on air-conditioning systems with equivalent cost-savings and energy efficiencies.

