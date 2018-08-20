North America Grain And Cereals Crop Protection Market Forecasts 2018-2023

Overview:

To attain maximum yield of the crop, it is essential to protect farm, crop or plants from the factors that oppose high productivity such as organisms like pests and weeds. Ensuring health of the crop is the major part of achieving utmost productivity. Different factors like urbanization, climatic conditions, land pollution and soil erosion tends to decrease yield of fertile land. This decrement has been uplifted by the farmers’ efforts to attain higher yield to reach productivity from limited amount of fertile land. This being the major reason formers started utilizing chemicals which helps in achievement of maximum yield. Cereals and Grains are most farmed crops all over the world because of which they are considered to be highly durable foods than others. Rice, Wheat, Barley, Oats, Rye and Millets are mostly harvested crops. To control weeds, pests and other organisms, Herbicides, Fungicides, and pesticides are used. Even though pesticides are effective on certain organisms, they possess high toxicity which is hazardous to human body.

In the year 2023, it is expected that North America Grains and Cereals market will account for major share of the global market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Due to increase in world population, need for higher quantity nutrition food like cereals and grains are increased. Decrement in fertile land and growing awareness towards after effects of pesticides usage, increase in demand for bio pesticides due to their low toxicity levels, increased effectiveness and improved safety than pesticides are driving the market forward. Increase in awareness towards the lower after effects of use of crop safety products is one of the driving forces of the market. However specific regulations of authorities and increase in side effects in diabetic patients due to increased sugar levels in specific vegetables and fruits are driving this market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography North America region primarily divided into United States and Canada regions. North America holds the highest chunk of the market due to high consumption rate of end products like cereal and grain crop protection products and presence of major manufacturing companied in the region.

Some of the major companies in the North America fruits and vegetables crop protection market are Crop Science, FMC, Bayer Adama Agricultural Solutions, DuPont, Dow Agro Sciences, BASF SE, Syngenta International, Nufarm, Monsanto Company, Monsanto Company, Biosciences, Natural Industries, IsAgro Spa, and Valent Arysta Life Science.

