Lime Manufacturing Market Trends, Regulations And Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2024

The lime manufacturing market includes establishments that manufacture lime from various products such as dolomitic limestone, calcitic limestone, and other materials such as chalk, corals, and shells. Production of lime starts with the quarrying and crushing of limestone. Limestone composition includes wide range of sedimentary rocks. Limestone consists of four minerals – calcite, dolomite, aragonite, and magnesite – and other impurities. It is generally of two types: calcium and dolomitic. High quality calcium limestone contains 98% to 99% calcium carbonate and the remaining are impurities. Dolomitic limestone contains 42% 44% magnesite, 1% to 3% impurities, and the remaining is balanced by calcium carbonate. Limestone is available in different types due to its sedimentary composition. Two classification schemes are used to differentiate limestone which include Dunham and Folk classification which differentiate limestone and carbonate rocks.

The limestone industry is highly capital intensive. Lime is used in wide range of end-user industries such as steel, building and construction, and waste water treatment. It is used as a fluxing agent in the steel industry, binding agent in the construction industry, and as filtering agent in the wastewater treatment industry. Cement is used as a binding agent that holds various components of concrete structures. Concrete is known to be the second-most consumed material after water. Cement is mostly confused with concrete; however, both of these are different. Cement is also manufactured from limestone. Lime products such as hydrated lime and quicklime are often supplied from limestone quarries. These products are employed in end-user industries such as agriculture and cement. High demand for lime and its products in various applications is expected to boost the market. Due to the factors mentioned above, the global lime manufacturing market is anticipated to experience high demand in the near future.

Global Lime Manufacturing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for lime in building and construction, steel, and agriculture industries is projected to boost the lime manufacturing market in the near future. Due to its functional properties limestone is used in acidic soil to neutralize it, it is used as an aggregate in road construction, as a reagent for controlling air pollution and often used in cosmetics and medicines.

Air pollution and excessive use of energy are the major factors that hamper market growth. The process of lime burning leads to emission of sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and nitrogen oxide. These cause air pollution and are the major reason for excessive use of energy.

Global Lime Manufacturing Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Key players operating in the global lime manufacturing market include Sigma Minerals Ltd, Mercer Lime Company, Brookville Manufacturing, Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd, United States Lime & Minerals, Inc., Lime Denmark, Nordkalk, Cornish Lime Company Ltd, Emkor, Standard Lime Products Co. LLC, Omya AG, Mississippi Lime Company, Carmeuse, and Lhoist.