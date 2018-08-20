Latin America In-Vitro Toxicology Testing – Market Analysis, Size, Geographic Countries Analysis, Competitive Strategies Analysis And Forecasts (2018 To 2023)

According to the report Latin America In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market, published by Market Data Forecast, Latin America market is expected to reach USD 3210 Million by 2023 from USD 1640 Million in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 14.38% for the next five years 2018-2023.

In-Vitro Toxicology is a scientific study of the effects of toxic chemical substances on mammalian or bacteria cells. This field emerged in order to detect the potential dangers than can happen due to new pharmaceuticals, food additives and chemicals which are used in agriculture. This early detection helps in avoiding potential danger as well as in saving time and money. It also has the potential to save a great number of lives since in-vivo toxicology involves living animals for testing.

Latin America In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is driven by factors like lesser availability of animals for testing due to various animal welfare organisations which ensure that their utilization is minimised for studies, rising geriatric population, increased interest in healthy living, more investment in research and development of cell culture development among others. However this market in this region is restrained by factors like lesser awareness about advanced toxicology procedures, inadequate infrastructure and capital for new research.

Latin America In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product

• Assays

• Reagent and Labware

• Service

By Type

• ADME

• Dose

• Toxic Substance

By Toxicity endpoints and Tests

• Systemic Toxicity

• Dermal Toxicity

• Carcinogenicity

• Ocular toxicity

• Skin Sensitization & Irritation

• Genotoxicity

• Neurotoxicity

• Organ Toxicity

By Method

• In-Silico method

• Biochemical assays

• Cellular Assays

• Ex vivo models

By Industry

• Cosmetics and Household Products

• Pharmaceuticals

• Diagnostics

• Chemicals

• Foods

The Latin America In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market is geographically divided into Brazil and rest of Latin America. This market is still in its nascent stages in this region; hence it is expected to grow at a quick pace during the forecast period.

The key players in in-vitro toxicology testing market include, Covance, Inc. (A subsidiary of LabCorp) (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), General Electric Company (U.S.), BioReliance, Inc. (A subsidiary of Merck & Co, Inc.) (U.S.), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Catalent (U.S.), and Cyprotex (U.K.), among others.

