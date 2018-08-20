Global Submarine Launched Missile Market Analysis 2018 Forecasts to 2023

Global Submarine Launched Missile Market Information Report, By Type (Submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) and Submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM)), By and By Region – Forecast To 2023

The global submarine launched missile market has seen a potential growth over the past few years and it has been expected that the demand will grow similarly during the forecast period. A submarine-launched missile is a missile that can be launched from a submarine. Submarine-launched missiles are classified into two categories as ballistic missiles (SLBMs) and cruise missiles (SLCMs). While the SLBMs are launched vertically, the SLCMs are launched in a low-altitude trajectory. The submarines equipped with these missiles enhance the undersea operations and are capable of countering enemy attacks across the water.

The changing nature of warfare has prompted countries to focus on fortifying security measures while developing advanced versions of military hardware and weaponry. An imperative need has emerged for the defense authorities, to engage in stricter combat capabilities, and to have stronger control over the surrounding or neighboring seas. As a result, there has been emphasis on the need for submarine-launched missiles, which are increasingly being added to the inventories of navies, globally.

Geographically, North America leads the global market in terms of expenditure and technological advancements, and thus generates a very high demand for the submarine-launched missiles. Although, Brazil and Canada make some investments in the development of such missiles, yet the market is primarily dominated by the US. In recent years, several Asian countries are involved in territorial disputes. In an attempt to augment the combat capabilities of the naval forces and with the changing nature of conventional warfare, some of the countries in the APAC region such as Australia, China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are deploying submarines, integrated with cruise and ballistic missiles. The growth is significantly driven due to the rising number of maritime conflicts in the Indian Ocean and the South China Sea. As a result, the major countries of the region are actively augmenting their naval capabilities to counter any form of attacks from adversary.

For the purpose of this study, the global submarine launched missile market has been segmented on the basis of types, and regions. On the basis of type, the market has been segmented as Submarine-launched cruise missile (SLCM) and Submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM).

The prominent players in the submarine launched missile market include Airbus Defense and Space, Boeing Defense, Space and Security, BrahMos Aerospace Limited, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, BAE Systems, General Dynamics, MBDA and Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology.

The report for Global Submarine Launched Missile Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

