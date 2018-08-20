Biopsy Devices Market Competitors Analysis: Till 2022

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Highlights

Biopsy is a type of procedure to remove a piece of tissue or a sample of cells from a patient’s body. It is majorly used to extract tissue samples for diagnosis and definitively identify cancerous tissue and cells. The global market for biopsy devices is growing rapidly. The market is increasing prevalence of cancer and constantly growing need for high quality diagnostic and therapeutic processes are majorly responsible for the growth of the global biopsy devices market.

The Global Market for Biopsy Devices is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~6.4%.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Key Players

Some of the key players in this market are: BD, Precision Biopsy, LLC, Scion Medical Technologies, LLC. (UK), Cook Medical, Hologic, Inc., Leica Biosystems, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., C. R. Bard, Inc. Creganna, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Focal Therapeutics, Inc. and others.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Segments

Global biopsy devices market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of biopsy guns, biopsy guidance system, biopsy needles, forceps and others. On the basis of application; market is segmented into surgical biopsy, skin biopsy, needle biopsy, bone marrow biopsy, Cancer Diagnosis and others. On the basis of end users; market is segmented hospitals, specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes and others.

Global Biopsy Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Globally North America is the largest market for biopsy devices. The North American market for biopsy devices is expected to reach at USD 2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Europe is the second-largest Biopsy Devices Market. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in biopsy devices market.

The report for Global Biopsy Devices Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions.

Major Table of Content

Chapter 1. Report Prologue

Chapter 2. Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

Chapter 3. Research Methodology

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

Chapter 4. Market Dynamics

Continued….

