Automotive LED Lighting Market 2018 – 2022 : Industry Share, Growth, Forecast And Analysis Report

Automotive light-emitting diode (LED) lighting is a type of automotive lighting technology. In this technology, LED, a two-lead semiconductor light source, that emits light when activated is used.

Analysts forecast the Global Automotive LED Lighting Market to grow at a CAGR of 20.93% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive LED lighting market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the need for exterior lighting and interior lighting.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Global automotive LED lighting market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

HELLA

KOITO MANUFACTURING

OSRAM

Magneti Marelli

Valeo

Varroc Group

Market driver

Growing popularity of ambient lighting in automotive market

Market challenge

Increased distraction caused due to shift in interior coloured lights

Market trend

Growing popularity of adaptive lighting systems

Key questions answered in this report