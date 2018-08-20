Automated Hospital Beds Market 2018 Global Share | Top Industry Vendors and Worldwide Segmentation by MRFR till 2023

The report for “Automated Hospital Beds Market” is Exclusory Available at MarketReseacrhFuture.com with Latest Advancement. Report covered the detailed Information in a segregated way like Segmentation with sub segments, Growth Overview, Mega Trends, Key Companies Profiles and major Drivers. Outlet till 2023

Automated Hospital Beds Market – Overview

The global automated hospital beds market is growing at a steady pace and is expected to reach USD 2,553.4 million by 2023 from USD 1,590.1 million in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.97% during the assessment period 2018-2023. Rising number of various acute and chronic illness, rising geriatric population, increasing obese population, developing design and technology of the hospital beds for the betterment and comfort of the patients, and increasing healthcare expenditure drive the growth of the market.

in some cases, patients experience difficulty getting in and out of beds where automated hospital beds play major role in solving this problem. Automated hospital beds allow patients to sit and get out of the bed in a position with comfort. Additionally, they are extremely beneficial for the doctors and nurses while performing critical procedures and treatment to the patients. On the other hand, high cost of automated hospital beds may hamper the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Top Players:

ArjoHuntleigh

Gendron

Hill-Rom

Invacare Corporation

Linet spol. s r.o.

Medline Industries

Paramount Bed Holdings Co.

Ltd., and Stryker.

Regional Analysis:

The global automated hospital beds market consists of four regions: Europe, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The Europe dominates the global market owing to the presence of huge patient population, increasing technological development, and huge healthcare expenditure. Additionally, continuous technological development and the growing presence of the global market leaders contribute to the market growth.

The Americas accounts for the second largest market due to strong economic conditions and rising investment in research and development. Moreover, increasing investments in reputed research centers and government institutions is expected to fuel the growth of this market. Additionally, significant investments by hospitals to upgrade their equipment including beds is likely to increase the growth of the market. According to WHO, the North American population is projected to grow by 42% from 2000 to 2050, which is likely to increase the demand for the healthcare product.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing government encouragement in healthcare sector, and increasing working population in healthcare industry will boost the market growth over the review period. Furthermore, increasing population, increasing number of life-threatening diseases, rising number of elderly people, and increasing healthcare expenditure resulting in growing number of hospitals likely to boost the demand for the automated hospital beds.

However, due to limited access to the healthcare resources, lack of technological development in healthcare facilities, and insufficient government encouragement in healthcare sector, the Middle East & Africa will hold less market share.

Market Segmentation:

The global automated hospital beds market is segmented on the basis of type, which include semi-automatic hospital beds and fully automatic hospital beds.

On the basis of technology, it is segmented into basic-automated hospital beds and smart automated hospital beds.

On the basis of type of treatment, it is segmented into critical care, acute care, and long term care.

On the basis of usage, it is segmented into general purpose, intensive care, delivery/birthing, pediatric, bariatric, pressure relief, psychiatric care, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, reproductive care centers, dentistry, and home users, and others

