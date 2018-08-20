Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market is Expected to Increase to USD 15.11 billion by 2022

An Autoimmune Disease is a condition wherein your immune system behaves abnormally and attacks your own body. The immune response that inflicts some sort of abnormal state to a normal body part is the consequence after the onset of an autoimmune disease.

The market is amalgamated in nature, hence is noted by the existence of wide mergers and acquisitions. Some major participants of the global autoimmune disease diagnostics market are; Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, SQI Diagnostics, AESKU.Diagnostics GmbH & Co. KG, EUROIMMUN AG, INOVA Diagnostics, Inc., bioMerieux SA, Crescendo Bioscience, Inc., Hemagen Diagnostics, Inc., and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Novel products development for rapid and efficient diagnosis is major strategy attempted by most of the key industry participants. For example, during 2016, Inova Diagnostics declared the sanction of its Scl-70 assays, Jo-1 range of assays, and QUANTA Flash dsDNA for the diagnosis of systemic sclerosis, polymyositis & dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus respectively.

In 2012, the global Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market was worth around USD 11.62 billion and is predicted to reach around USD 15.11 billion by 2022, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.39% during the projected period.

Increasing occurrence of autoimmune diseases like type 1 diabetes in infants combined with the requirement for speedy diagnostics are the major factors driving the growth of the global market. Diagnostics and research institutes around the world are attempting initiatives in defiance with governmental organizations due to growing occurrence of autoimmune diseases and subsequent increase in overall healthcare expenditure. As per the data released by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), these diseases have been graded as among the leading ten disorders directing to escalating rate of mortality among females. Technological innovations and rising rates of lab automation are expected to boost the growth of the global market. Practitioners are implementing highly developed technology with the aim of conducting various tests at the same time with quicker and more specific outcome. Reduced turnaround linked with the application of traditional illness diagnostic techniques as well as the existence of the lesser amount of standardized tests for more than 80 types of diseases are few of the defects advocating laboratories to shift in the direction of automation.

In 2015, North America regional market held the leading market share of around 40.0%, mostly owing to the initiation of the existence of positive regulations & initiatives attempted by the AARDA, elevated disease occurrence in this region and Affordable Care Act. As per the AARDA, almost 50 million people in America have some form of autoimmune disorder. An elevated occurrence of these diseases together with medical spending has actuated the launching of supportive initiatives by the governmental authorities and other market-friendly organizations. These encouraging initiatives intend to reduce medical expenditure by diagnosing the illness at a much earlier stage and escalating awareness levels of patients. Asia Pacific regional market is anticipated to experience lucrative expansion owing to continuously amending medical infrastructure, rising awareness levels among patients, and the existence of high unfulfilled patient demands.

By Type

Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

AnkylosingPondylitis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE)

Other Systemic Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

Type 1 Diabetes

Multiple Sclerosis

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Hashimoto’s Thyroiditis

Other Localized Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

General symptoms and categories of autoimmune diseases:

The general symptoms for an autoimmune disease encompass tiredness and low-grade fever. However, people with different conditions experience a variety of symptoms. The commonly occurring autoimmune diseases include psoriasis, diabetes mellitus type 1, alopecia areata, multiple sclerosis, systemic lupus erythematosus, Graves’ disease, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease, and inflammatory bowel disease. The severity could vary based upon the condition. However, early diagnosis and treatment procedures are essential to wipe out any autoimmune disease or condition.

Significance of autoimmune disease diagnostics market:

Diagnostics are quintessential to minimize the intensity of an autoimmune disease beforehand through the insistence of early treatment procedures. The various diagnostic procedures entail Complete Blood Count (CBC) test, Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate (ESR), Antinuclear Antibody Tests, urinalysis, autoantibody tests, comprehensive metabolic panel, and C – reactive protein (CRP) tests. The increasing incidence of autoimmune diseases all over the world has significantly increased the hype of autoimmune disease diagnostics market. The most dominant disease variety in terms of prevalence amongst other autoimmune diseases is rheumatoid arthritis.

