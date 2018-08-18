Global Chromatography Instrumentation Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting™ added a report on Global Chromatography Instrumentation.

Description: Chromatography is a powerful separation tool that is used in all branches of science and is often the only means of separating components from complex mixtures. An extensive range of chromatographic procedures makes use of components which differ in size, binding affinities, charge, and other properties. The importance of chromatography lies principally in its use as an analytical separations tool, although preparative applications have gained prominence as a production tool lately.

The global chromatography instrumentation market has gained remarkable growth owing to increasing importance of chromatography tests in the drug approval process and surging proteomics and genomics market. Moreover, new product launches and their expanding application areas coupled with favourable reimbursement policies are fuelling the market growth. The market is also witnessing huge advancements in the design of column which is subsequently boosting the demand for development of better analytical chromatography resins and reagents. Also, advent of green chromatography, usage of nanomaterial in chromatography and increasing use of chromatography instrument for monoclonal antibody purification are some of the opportunities which are expected to fuel the growth of this market in coming years. However, the global chromatography instrumentation market is hampered by high cost of chromatography equipment’s and dearth of skilled professionals. Moreover, collaborations between chromatography instrument manufacturers and research laboratories/academic institutes is the latest trend observed in this market.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Factors such as increasing number of analytical technologies conferences and growing government funding for R&D activities in healthcare industry in the U.S. are fuelling the growth in North America. In addition to this, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a lucrative growth rate during the forecast period. This high growth can be attributed to progress in biomedical and medical research in Japan, strategic expansions by key players in China, growing pharmaceutical industry in India, and the favourable regulatory scenario in Australia and New Zealand.

Some of the major entities operating in the chromatography instrumentation:

market include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Becton Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Gilson, Inc., GL Sciences Incorporated, Jasco, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novasep Holding SAS, Perkinelmer, Inc., Restek Corporation, Scion Instruments, Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Tosoh Corporation and Waters Corporation among others.

Market segmentation:

By System Type

• Gas Chromatography System

• Liquid Chromatography System

o High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (HPLC)

o Ultra-High Pressure Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC)

o Low Pressure Liquid Chromatography (LPLC)

• Ion-Exchange Chromatography

• Others (Affinity Chromatography, Super Critical Fluid Chromatography, Column Chromatography and Thin Layer Chromatography)

By Consumables and Accessories:

Consumables

• Column (Prepacked Columns (Including Analytical Prepacked Columns and Preparative Prepacked Columns) and Empty Columns)

• Solvents/Reagents/Adsorbents

• Syringes/Needles

• Vials And Fittings and Tubing

Accessories

• Column accessories

• Auto-sampler accessories

• Pumps and other accessories

By End Users

• Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals industries

• Hospitals and research laboratories

• Agriculture and food industries

• Others (Cosmetic Industries, Environmental Agencies and Nutraceutical Companies)

By geography

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa