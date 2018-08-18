Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market SWOT Analysis by Global Industry Revenue and Share by 2023

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Information, By Type Primary, Secondary, By Treatment Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Hormonal, Combined Oral Contraceptive, By End User Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies And Others – Forecast To 2023

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Highlights

Pain during menstruation is known as dysmenorrhea. Increase in incidence of dysmenorrhea, which is attributed to changing lifestyle, addiction to smoking and alcohol, hormonal changes and physical and mental stress, favor the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of awareness regarding reproductive health and increase in first pregnancy age, favor the growth of this market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Dysmenorrhea Treatment market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Players

Key players in Dysmenorrhea Treatment market are: Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck, Inc. (U.S), Bayer Schering Pharma AG (Germany), Abbott Healthcare (U.S), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S). Other players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S), Sanofi (U.S), Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (India).

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market- Segmentation

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of Type which includes Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea. Secondary Dysmenorrhea has sub-segments namely Endometriosis, Adenomyosis, Uterine myomas, Endometrial polyps, Cervical stenosis, Obstructive malformations of genital tract. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal, and combined oral contraceptive. End users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Study Objectives

Main objective of this research is to provide information about the products, their application and their end users

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Dysmenorrhea Treatment market.

To analyze the dysmenorrhea treatment market based on various factors- Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Porters Five Force Analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Dysmenorrhea Treatment market.

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market – Regional Analysis

Globally, Dysmenorrhea Treatment market is spread across four regions America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest market for dysmenorrhea. The factor contributing for the growth of this market is an increase in problems with reproductive healthy among women and changing lifestyle. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for dysmenorrhea treatment. India is expected to be the emerging and fastest growing region. The market shows steady growth in Middle East and Africa.

