TE Connectivity’s New Right Angle Cabled STRADA Whisper Backplane Connectors

Hong Kong, August 16, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – TE Connectivity (TE), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, introduced its new right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors, the first right angle cabled backplane connectors in the industry. Primarily used to connect graphics processing unit (GPU) to GPU within a switch or server, these connectors save valuable space and allow designers to fit inside an enclosure with the right angle cabled design.

The right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors open up another avenue of options for system architects when designing equipment for high-density applications such as artificial intelligence (AI) data centres. At the same time, these new connectors continue to offer the same best-in-class electrical and signal integrity (SI) performance as the rest of the STRADA Whisper family. These products can support 56 Gigabits per second (Gbps) PAM-4 with future expansion to 112 Gbps PAM-4.

“Our industry first right angle cabled STRADA Whisper backplane connectors help designers improve the overall efficiency of their network equipment designs,” said Jim Gula, STRADA Whisper product manager at TE Connectivity. “As part of our STRADA Whisper portfolio, our right angle cabled STRADA Whisper connectors provide increased flexibility for system architects when interior enclosure space is limited. The STRADA Whisper products continue to help our customers design smarter and improve high-density connectivity.”

As an authorized distributor for TE Connectivity, Heilind Asia provides TE products and also value added services. Heilind Asia supports both original equipment and contract manufacturers in all market segments of the electronics industry, stocking products from the industry’s leading manufacturers in 25 component categories, with a particular focus on interconnect, electromechanical, fastener/hardware and sensor products.

About Heilind Electronics:

Founded in 1974, Heilind Electronics, Inc. (www.heilind.com) is one of the world’s leading distributors of connectors, relays, switches, thermal management & circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire & cable, wiring accessories and insulation & identification products, fastener/hardware and sensor products. Heilind has over 40 facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mainland China.

Heilind Asia Pacific (www.heilindasia.com) commenced operations in Dec 2012, and now has 20 locations throughout Asia. Its industry leading service offering to customers in Asia Pacific is the result of a commitment to the belief of “Distribution As It Should Be”. Learn more at www.heilindasia.com and on Facebook, WeChat, Weibo and Twitter.

About TE CONNECTIVITY:

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a $13 billion global technology and manufacturing leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. For more than 75 years, our connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, have enabled advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With 78,000 employees, including more than 7,000 engineers, working alongside customers in nearly 150 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS.

Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

TE Connectivity, TE, TE connectivity (logo), and EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS are trademarks of the TE Connectivity Ltd. family of companies.

Other logos, product(s) and/or company names might be trademarks of their respective owners

