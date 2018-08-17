Global Intelligent Threat Security Market By Manufacturers, Type And Application, Regions, Forecast To 2023

Study Objective of Intelligent Threat Security Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Intelligent Threat Security Market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Intelligent Threat Security market based on various factors- value chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by solution, by service, by deployment, by vertical, and sub-segments

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Intelligent Threat Security Market

Market Scenario:

Threat intelligence is also known as cyber threat intelligence, it is an evidence-based knowledge, which includes context, indicators, mechanisms, and actionable advice, about an existing danger to assets. It provides refine information about potential or current attacks that threaten an organization. The purpose of the threat intelligence security is to help the organization to understand the risk of the most common and severe external threat such as zero-day threats, advance persistent threats and exploits. With the advancements in cloud, Big Data analytics and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) model, the threat intelligence paradigm has shifted to the next-generation network security system.

Market Segmentation

Segmentation by Solution: Log Management, Security Information and Event management, Risk Management, Identity and Access management and among others.

Segmentation by Services: Managed and Professional

Segmentation by Deployment: On Cloud and On premises

Segmentation by Vertical: IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Government and among others.

Key players

The market for intelligent threat security is currently dominated by many small and large market players including, IBM Corporation (U.S.), Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), McAfee LLC (U.S.), Trend Micro Incorporated (Japan), Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (U.S.), Juniper Networks Inc. (U.S.), FireEye Inc. (U.S.), LogRhythm Inc. (U.S.), LookingGlass Cyber Solutions Inc.(U.S.), Optiv Security Inc. (U.S.).

Other players include Webroot Inc. (U.S.), Farsight Security Inc. (U.S.), F-Secure Corporation (Europe), AlienVault Inc. (U.S.), Splunk Inc. (U.S.)

Regional Analysis of Intelligent Threat Security Market:

Asia Pacific is dominating the global Intelligent Threat Security market with the largest market share. Japan is the leading market of Intelligent Threat Security & countries such as China, and India is responsible for half of the market revenue and therefore is expected to grow with highest revenue by 2023 followed by Europe. Europe is the second highest market for Intelligent Threat Security market as more than 50% of industries in Europe has implemented robotics technology in order to operate their activities. North America is also showing fruitful growth in Intelligent Threat Security market in upcoming years.

Target Audience

Enterprise IT

Distribution Centers

Software Developers

Cyber security Companies

Telecom Service providers

Regional analysis

The global market for intelligent threat security is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2017 – 2023. The geographical analysis of intelligent threat security market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America is expected to dominate the intelligent threat market during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of cybersecurity solutions and threat intelligence services. The prominent companies are developing innovative threat intelligence technology in the North American region. The major players like Symantec, IBM Corporation, and McAfee are planning to develop intelligent management tools during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the hub to small and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises. Additionally, countries like China, Japan, and India are investing in expanding their network defenses to protect cyber-attacks. Growing demand for mobile and web applications are driving the growth of intelligent threat security market in Asia Pacific region.

Table of Contents

Report Prologue

Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

Continued…

