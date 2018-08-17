Airless Paint Sprayer Market Analysis- Size, Share, Growth, Industry Demand, and Forecast 2023

An Airless Paint Spraying System gives a glass-smooth layer of coating over surfaces that is practically impossible to achieve using a brush or roller. Air Sprayers push compressed air into the liquid paint in order to break it up into tiny droplets. This is known as atomisation which can also be achieved by pumping high pressure into the fluid through a small nozzle and it is this method that is utilised in airless paint spraying.

Competitive Insights:

The major players in the market are SATA, Exel Industries, Fuji Industrial Spray Equipment Ltd, Graco, Binks, 3M, Oliver Technologies Inc and Hi-Tec Spray. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Industry Outlook –

The Airless Paint Sprayer Market was worth USD XX billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD XX billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX% during the forecast period. An airless sprayer rearranges painting in some ways. It speeds the process and is cost effective. Furthermore it gives a glass-smooth complete on woodwork or doors, the airless sprayer can lay the paint on impeccably. An airless sprayer works by drawing paint at a high pressure, up to 3,000 psi, through a hose and out a tiny gap in the spray gun tip. The tip is designed to separate the paint equitably into a fan-molded spray pattern of little droplets. Making use of diverse tips, consumers can spray thin liquids like lacquer, stain and varnish or thicker fluids like latex house paint. Additionally, since an airless sprayer pumps paint directly from a can or 5-gallon can, a considerable measure of material can be applied in a brief timeframe.

Market Segmentation

The Airless Paint Sprayer market is segmented on the basis of product and application. On the basis of product the market is segmented into Electric Airless Paint Sprayer and Power Airless Paint Sprayer out of which the electric paint sprayer is majorly preferred among consumers due to ease of usability. On the basis of application the market is segmented into Contractor Application, Consumer Application, Industrial Application and others.

By Region-

Middle East And Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria And South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest Of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest Of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of The World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)

Regional Trend Analysis

Asia Pacific area inferable from the quickly developing automotive industry and foundation in creating nations, for example, India, China and South Korea is foreseen to demonstrate a critical development in the market. With rapid advancements in technology the market is anticipated to account for significant development at a critical CAGR amid the figure time frame.

Why Is It Best To Use An Airless Sprayer?

1. Airless spray units are ideal for onsite paint spraying because they can be transported easily. The motors are not too heavy as they are usually less than 1 hp.

2. This technique is very versatile in that it can be used in interiors and exteriors on a variety of different types of projects ranging from roller shutter doors to huge expanses of metal cladded roofs.

3. If you want to complete a recoating project quickly, then airless spraying is the method to choose. Paint can be applied up to four times as quickly as with a brush and twice as fast as a roller. This can save up to 75% of labour time.

4. As the airless technique covers large surface areas so quickly, project managers don’t have to wait for long stretches of good weather to schedule in exterior projects such as painting roofs.

5. Not only does the liquid flow out from the gun quickly and easily, it lays paint on a surface evenly unlike brushes or rollers which leave ridges in the coating.

6. The uniform layer of paint produced by an airless paint sprayer is perfect for rough, damaged and textured surfaces such as peeling paint on cladding.

