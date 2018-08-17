Adenomyosis Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Global Adenomyosis Market Overview

The adenomyosis market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period, 2018–2023. The global adenomyosis market is majorly driven by the high prevalence of urinary tract infections, rise in fibroid removal surgeries, increasing infection rates, rising population of women aged 40 and above, rising demand for technical advancements, increasing number of regulatory approvals, and growing penetration by market players. Additionally, factors such as the increasing funding for research and development initiatives in advanced medical treatment options are likely to drive the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness regarding causes and symptoms of adenomyosis are likely to hamper the growth of the market.

leading Players in Adenomyosis Market:

Bayer AG

Novartis AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Scientific Ltd.

Ferring B.V.

Merck KGaA

Specialty European Pharma

Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd

Roche Diagnostics

Danaher Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Arkray, Inc.

Elektronika Kft.

Global Adenomyosis Market — Regional Analysis

The Americas dominates the global adenomyosis market owing to the increasing women population with rising urinary infection rates. Additionally, rising inflammation of the urethra and rising cases of injuries are likely to enhance the growth of adenomyosis. For instance, according to the American U.S. Bureau, in 2016, around 10.57 million women were aged 40 and above. Similarly, according to the Government of Canada, in 2014 Canadas’ population comprised of 17.9 million females. This huge women population is likely to drive the growth of the adenomyosis market. Similarly, the increasing healthcare expenditure is propelling the growth of the market. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention stated that, in 2015, around USD 3.2 trillion was spent on healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

The European market is expected to grow at a strong growth rate during the forecast period owing to the availability of advanced treatment facilities and healthcare expenditure. Europe is the second largest market and holds a healthy share in the global adenomyosis market. Factors such as the availability of advanced treatment facilities and healthcare expenditure along with the growing women population are likely to enhance the growth of the adenomyosis market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for Adenomyosis whose growth is attributed to the increasing healthcare spending. India and China are the major contributors to the market growth due to the rapid development of healthcare infrastructure in these regions and increasing demand for diagnostic and treatment services.

Whereas, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a steady growth due to restricted access to healthcare facilities and affordability concerns among the population. In the Middle East, the growth of the market is driven by the increasing availability of new and advanced diagnostic and treatment methods for various ailments.

Market Segmentation:

The global adenomyosis market is segmented on the basis of type, treatment, diagnosis, and end-user. Considering type, the market is segmented into focal, adenomyoma, and diffuse. With reference to treatment, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory drugs, hormone medications, and hysterectomy. By anti-inflammatory drugs, the market is sub-segmented into ibuprofen and naproxen. By hormone medications, the market is segmented into combined estrogen-progestin pills, vaginal rings, hormone-containing patches, and aromatase inhibitors. Based on diagnosis, the market is segmented into ultrasound, MRI, historiography, hysteroscopy, cystoscopy, and laparoscopy. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, research institutes and ambulatory surgical centers, and others. Based on region, the market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The American region is segmented into North America and South America. Similarly, Europe is segmented into Western Europe and Eastern Europe.

