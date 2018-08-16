Waste Paper Management Market Report 2018 – Veolia Environnement S.A.,International Paper Company,Waste Management Inc,UPM-Kymmene OYJ

The foremost aim of the report is to provide accurate market estimation and to forecast the global waste paper management market on the basis of market segmentation. Significant segments of the market have been analyzed along with the geographical insights. The study also provides detailed analysis of top impacting factors such as drivers, restraints & opportunities and their influence over the market.

The report provides the detailed market size breakdown with respect to four major regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report contains company profiles of key market leaders and their competitive strategies. It also provides key developments such as merger & acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovations, and technological advancement within global waste paper management market. It further elucidates the lucrative investment opportunities as well as provides detailed competitive analysis of the key market players.

The report provides extensive analysis and company profiles of top competing vendors.Veolia Environnement S.A.,International Paper Company,Waste Management Inc,UPM-Kymmene OYJ,Westrock Company,Republic Services, Inc,Mondi Group,Georgia-Pacific LLC,Sappi Ltd,DS Smith PLC are some of the prominent vendors of the market and Contracts and partnerships are the most adopted market strategies of global Waste Paper Management Market.

Key Takeaways

• The research offers a deep dive analysis of the key market determinants impacting the global waste paper management market.

• Quantitative analysis in terms of market sizing (revenue) for each of the segments mentioned in the report.

• Value chain analysis helps to understand the role of each intermediary involved in the business process.

• Porter’s five forces analysis assists to comprehend the market environment in reference to the buyers and sellers activities.

• Key vendors active in the market are analyzed in terms of their strategic attempts and business/financial performance along with competitive analysis.

• The quantitative and qualitative analysis would help the buyers to have a holistic view of the global waste paper management market.

Global Waste Paper Management Market Segmentation

By Service

• Collection & transportation

• Collection & transportation equipment

• Storage

• Storage equipment

• Sorting

• Sorting equipment

• Processing

• Processing equipment

By Source

• Commercial & institutional

• Industrial

• Residential

• Others

By Waste Type

• Old corrugated containers

• Mixed paper

• Newsprint

• High-grade de-inked paper

• Pulp substitutes

By Recovery Potential

• Container board

• Other paper & paperboard

• Newsprint

• Tissue

• Pulp substitutes

By Geography

• North America

o U. S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Finland

o Sweden

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Indonesia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Brazil

