Substation Automation Market Share, Industry Growth, Size, Demand, Key Player, Development Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Overview:-

The real time automation controller which is boosting the demand of substation automation market. These automation controller are rugged, reliable to use and reduces training and flexible for application. It is integrated with human-machine interface which offer comprehensive data visualization.

According to the Market Research Future Analysis, the Global Substation Automation Market is expected to reach USD 51 Billion by the end of the forecast period at a CAGR of 9%.

Industry Leading Key Players:-

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the global substation automation market: Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Tropos Network (U.S.), EATON Corp. (U.S.), Encore Networks (U.S.), Grid Net (U.S.), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Power System Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ametek (U.S.), SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Global Substation Automation Market Segmentation:-

The global substation automation market is segmented into component, module, communication channel, industry, and region. The component is sub-segmented into recloser controller, capacitor bank controller, smart meter, load tap controller and others. The module is sub-segmented into SCADA, intelligent electronic device, communication network and others. The communication channel segment is sub-segmented into Ethernet, copper wire communication, power line communication, optical fiber communication and others. The industry is sub-segmented into utility, transportation, mining, steel, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

Regional Analysis:-

The global substation automation market is studied in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the substation automation market is gaining high market growth due to the increasing popularity of advanced intelligent electronic device and communication technologies, which is propelling the substation automation market growth. Whereas, the European countries are emerging as substation automation markets due to the increasing demand for smart grids and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

