Orient “Flight” Quartz FUNG2001B Men’s Watch: A Straightforward Street Smart Kid

Orient “Flight” Quartz FUNG2001B Men’s Watch, is a traditional watch for pilots with a fashionable looks. Traditionally, a pilot really just needed a clear way to tell the time, and in some instances, a second time zone or chronograph complication was useful. Of course, pilot watches can be discovered with a whole universe of practical or “creative” features.

A straight forward to –the point, is what the brand Orient promises in all its watches. Orient makes an affordable aviator watch, which is tough to get, possible. A very basic utilitarian watch, made by this Japanese company, Orient “Flight” Quartz FUNG2001B Men’s Watch, has a 42mm wide dial and 5 ATM water resistance. There is an inner track for the hour markers that matches the length of the hour hand, and there is an outer track for the minutes that matches the length of the minute hand.

It can look strange, but you cannot argue that it does not logically make more sense. Of course, when hands are the wrong size these dials look terrible, but when the hands line up with at least something in a logical way, then you get a rather fine “tool style” dial that is appreciated. The hands on the dial are illuminant and are in contrast against the back dial, which, is not seen in most of the pocket friendly watches so far. They mainly do the mistake of keeping the watch hands the same color as the dial. This makes visibility difficult in the dark.

The date window is placed at the 3 o’ clock position. The dial case is brushed steel and mineral crystal cover. The caliber is in house made which is a real value for money. Thus, the main sp of the watch is the price, which will take away the heart as aviator watches at this price, is a dream come true. The finish and fit along with the details makes this popular too. A great take for the brand Orient, and the Orient Sporty Quartz Men’s Watch.

Bottom line: This watch claims to be the ideal pilot watch. It claims that “the Flight Watch is Orient’s take on the quintessential classic Pilot’s piece,” and that is immanently true. A very popular type of caliber, the aviation timepieces are most wanted, second to the diver pieces. Stainless steel watches with all features that a pilot need for accurate timekeeping like analog display, chronograph complexity and quartz caliber. You name Orient Men’s Watch and you have it.