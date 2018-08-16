Market Research on Camel Meat Market 2023

Dromedary, Bactrian, and wild Bactrian are the three surviving species of the camels. Camels are showing increasing usefulness in the economies of the developing countries as they provide not only a means of transport but also provide meat and milk. The body of a camel can provide a substantive amount of meat. A dromedary camel weighs about 300-400 kg with the Bactrian weighing up to 650 kg. Female camels weigh lesser than their male counterparts.

The most consumed meat parts of a camel include the ribs, brisket, and loin, with the hump being considered a delicacy. There is particularly higher consumption of camel meat in the arid and desert areas of the Middle East and Africa. From the point of composition to the quality of meat, the camels of the dromedary species are considered to be the best for the consumption of meat. Further, the meat of camels is reported to taste like hard beef, with the older camels proving to be tougher. Also, camel meat becomes tenderer the more it is cooked.

Market Underlying Factors

The major factors driving the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa include the changing lifestyles of consumers leading to increasing health consciousness due to rising inclinations towards the consumption of healthy foods and increasing awareness about the health benefits of camel meat. The rise in disposable incomes of the populace combined with the rising expenditure of the same on the consumption of healthy foods are some other factors driving the growth of the market.

Geographical Segmentation

The Market under the Middle East and Africa is analysed geographically under the regions of the Middle East and Africa. Middle East accounted for the largest share of the Middle East and Africa Camel Meat market in 2018, followed by Africa. The Middle East market is analysed under the countries of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, and Qatar. Africa holds the second major market share of the Middle East and Africa. The region faces major restraints in the form of unstable economies.

The various players in the Middle East and Africa Camel Meat market include E. Walgreens, MS Global food, Golden Camel Foods, Fettayleh and Windy Hills.

