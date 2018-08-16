Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Industry 2018, Deep Market Research Report Analysis, Forecast and Outlook

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Devices Market are Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, ETHICON US, LLC, Becton Dickinson And Company, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cook Group Incorporated and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation. According to report the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Gastrointestinal endoscopy devices are one of the type of medical devices used to execute diagnostic and therapeutic interventions inside the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Gastrointestinal (GI) tract includes small intestine, large intestine, duodenum, colon, stomach, cecum and rectum. Any infection or abnormalities in function of this GI tract is detected using gastrointestinal endoscopic devices. It is a less invasive procedure that helps to observe ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, and abnormal growths in the colon and other abdominal & gastrointestinal conditions.

Factors responsible for driving gastrointestinal endoscopy market includes increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases, high demand for minimal invasive procedures, technological developments in gastrointestinal endoscope devices with more throughput & accurate results and growth in geriatric population. Still factors such as high cost of endoscope devices and lack of skilled professional for carrying out gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure can hinder the growth opportunities. Furthermore, increase demand for advanced versions of endoscopes such as capsule endoscope and robot assisted endoscope could further enhance gastrointestinal endoscopy devices growth opportunities in near future.

Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2017 of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. U.S is mainly responsible for driving the North America gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market, owing to presence of medical devices manufacturing companies, these medical devices company manufacture gastrointestinal medical endoscopy devices and are responsible for continuously upgrading existing product and develop new product that helps to enhance gastrointestinal endoscopy procedure. Furthermore, high expenditure on healthcare and improved healthcare infrastructure too augment the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising economic conditions in Asia Pacific countries.

Segment Covered

The report on global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market covers segments such as, product and end-user. On the basis of product the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is categorized into ecrp devices, hemostasis devices, capsule endoscopy, biopsy devices and gi videoscopes. On the basis of end-user the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market is categorized into hospitals, clinics and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2026. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market such as, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Johnson & Johnson, CONMED Corporation, Stryker Corporation, ETHICON US, LLC, Becton Dickinson And Company, B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG, Cook Group Incorporated and Fujifilm Holdings Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the gastrointestinal endoscopy devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

