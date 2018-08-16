Electric Vehicles Market 2018 Global Analysis, Market Size, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts, 2018 To 2023

Electric Vehicles Market Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2018 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Electric Vehicles Market report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

Global Electric Vehicles Market Information Report, By Technology (Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles and Two Wheelers), and By Region – Forecast To 2023

Request for Sample Report@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1793

The global electric vehicles (EV) market has witnessed exponential growth over the years, and the market was valued at USD 106.5 Bn in 2016 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 18.96 % and double its revenue to USD 356.5 Bn over the forecast period of 2015-2023, reveals a research report by Market Research Future (MRFR). The electronic vehicle’s market appears to be promising, and a number of factors are helping to shape up the market growth. The growth in the electric vehicles market is primarily driven by a rise in fuel prices and a surge in demand for electric vehicles due to the increasing popularity of electric vehicles. The increase in demand for passenger cars coupled with a rise in personal car ownership lays a favorable situation for market growth. The cost of operation of electric vehicles is much less compared to that of conventional vehicles. Additionally, auto-manufacturers worldwide are entering into new emerging markets to expand their product portfolio. Regulations pertaining to CO2 emission standards and anti-pollution movements are supporting the growth of the market. Rising government initiatives are playing a vital role in promoting the growth of the market. Governments across the globe are offering monetary and non-monetary subsidies such as ‘electric vehicles only’ parking, access to bus lanes, public bus electrification, free public charging and subsidies on the purchase of EVs to encourage the purchase of electric vehicles. The adoption of EVs among corporate fleet owners also spurs the growth of the market. Furthermore, technological advancements and cost reduction across the electric vehicles value chain aid market growth. Declining battery prices of EVs also acts as a driver. The availability of charging infrastructures such as battery swapping, induction charging, and wired charging has catalyzed the growth of the market. Another potential threat to the growth of the market might be the availability of rare earth metals as a raw material for batteries. Depletion of such materials would place the market in a troublesome situation. Despite the positive outlook, the electric vehicles market faces potent economic development challenges. The high price of EVs and poor aftermarket services are constraints to the market. Lack of proper charging infrastructure

for EVs is a potential threat to the growth of the market. Other restraining factors include limited electronic vehicle range, limited knowledge, and awareness of the benefits of electric vehicles and reluctance for adoption. Nevertheless, there are a lot of favorable factors which aid the growth of the market.

Segmentation

The global electric vehicles market has been segmented based on technology, and vehicle type. By technology, the market has been segmented into Battery Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles. The battery electric vehicles attained USD 54.7 Bn and accounted for 51.40% share of the market in 2016. The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.95% over the forecast period. By vehicle type, the market has been segmented into Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, and Two Wheelers. Passenger cars segment recorded market share of 68.20% in 2016 and attained USD 72.6 Bn. The passenger cars segment is foreseen to grow at a CAGR of 19.95% over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The key markets of the global electric vehicles market are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific dominates the market owing to the massive sale of electric cars in the region, especially in China. The North America market is strong due to increasing commitment towards carbon emission reduction and environmental concerns. The Europe market is projected to consolidate over the forecast period as Europe will experience mass adoption of electric vehicles in future.

Competitive Analysis

The global electric vehicles market is highly competitive. Various leading automotive players are entering into the electric vehicles market to capitalize on the lucrative business opportunities that the market offers and expanding the business. The key players functioning in the market include Nissan Motor Company, Toyota Motor Corporation, Volkswagen, General Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, Tesla Inc, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Daimler AG, and Mitsubishi Motors Corporation among others.

Industry Updates

In June 2018, Swedish luxury car brand Volvo announced the introduction of green technologies in India by manufacturing electric vehicles. The company aims to increase the number of models that it assembles in India and is a firm supporter of the ‘Make in India ‘ initiative.

In July 2018, Volkswagen announced a new all-electric car-sharing platform that will be launched next year. The platform is named as ‘WE’ and is set to be launched in Germany in 2019.

Complete Report Details@ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicles-market-1793

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2 INTRODUCTION

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

5 MARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS

6 GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

7 GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET, BY VEHICLE TYPE

8 GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE MARKET, BY REGION

9 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

10 COMPANY PROFILES

11 LIST OF TABLES

12 LIST OF FIGURES

…….. Continued

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

CONTACT US:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

sales@marketresearchfuture.com