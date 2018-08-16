Aimee Cabo Nikolov Empowers Others to Stand Up Against Violence and Abuse

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 35% of women in the United States have experienced domestic violence, and all too often, this violence occurs in a cycle that is difficult for victims to break. But Aimee Cabo Nikolov was determined to be an exception to this pattern.

Palmetto Bay, FL, USA, August 16, 2018 — Growing up, Nikolov was at the center of a high-profile battle in the media in Miami that was dubbed “The Case from Hell.” This case was about the long-term sexual abuse Nikolov endured as a child. This case eventually tore her childhood family apart, shaping her early childhood and adolescent years.

Nikolov states, “The suffering that I experienced has shaped the person that I have become.”

From different foster homes to becoming homeless at one point in her life, the birth of Nikolov’s first daughter changed everything for her. When her daughter was born, Nikolov became determined to give her a different upbringing than the one she had known. She fought endless custody battles as well as her own substance abuse, eventually meeting the love of her life and finding strength in her faith to help her overcome any challenge that life presented to her.

Of her journey, Nikolov comments, “I want people to know that if they let God into their life, they can begin to appreciate life more. There is hope. It’s not just suffering, and everything truly does pass.”

With her bachelors in science and nursing, Nikolov and her husband went on to found both a tight-knit family and a successful company together.

“I felt that I could help others by sharing my story,” adds Nikolov, who is now releasing a book about her life’s experiences. “I was praying and I knew it was time to write this book.”

“I look at my life, and in spite of the adversity that I have overcome, my life is a success because I am happy to go to work and I am happy to come home,” says Nikolov. “For me, prayer has been a source of strength and I now see that suffering is not necessarily a bad thing.”

Nikolov’s memoir offers an important message of hope and resilience for readers, recounting how she overcame great adversity to ultimately live a fulfilling life.

“Love is the Answer, God is the Cure” is Nikolov’s first book. It is now available on Amazon and Barnes and Noble in Paperback for $19.98 and as an e-Book for $9.99.

