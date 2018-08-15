Physiotherapy Equipment Market to Register Substantial Expansion By 2023

A research study titled, “Physiotherapy Equipment Market by application, type, demographic and end user – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023” published by crystal market research.

Competitive Insights

The major players in the market are Isokinetics Inc, DJO Global, BTL Industries, EMS Physio, Patterson Medical and Enraf-Nonius. Industry competition level is anticipated to stay at a decently abnormal state amid the conjecture time frame. Propelled technologies are being acquainted with increment the productivity and adequacy of physical therapy. For example, dry needling (dispose of pain), robot-assisted walking and anti-gravity treadmills for patients with spinal cord problems, and computer-aided treatment programs for the patients experiencing stroke and other cardiovascular diseases are new patterns presented in this industry.

Industry Trend Analysis

The Physiotherapy Equipment Market was worth USD 14.68 billion in the year of 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 26 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during the forecast period.

Major driving components of this market incorporate developing aged populace base, presence of favorable government regulations such as the Obamacare or the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) and unhealthy lifestyle habits. World Health Organization’s National Institute on Aging states that predominance of dementia and neurodegenerative issue are anticipated to rise strongly (25– 30%) with developing age. Dementia is eventually accompanied with loss of motor functions, speech, and reasoning. Perpetual ailments and lifestyle-related propensities add to roughly 75 percent of the wellbeing costs. The PPACA came into law and was authorized by President Obama in March 2010. The direction has influenced Americans and is foreseen to affect physical advisors later on.

Regional Outlook

North America commanded the general market on the basis of income share in 2014 inferable from the increasing geriatric population, rising populace of women experiencing osteoporosis and presence of high incidence rates of road and workplace accidents. In 2014 the North American physiotherapy equipment market was esteemed at USD 5.74 billion. Asia Pacific area is anticipated to develop at a quick rate because of the existence of undiscovered opportunities, economic development, constantly enhancing healthcare infrastructure, and rising patient consciousness levels are a few variables representing this fast development. Besides, a neglected requirement for around 95 million individuals in Japan and China experiencing certain incapacities is additionally anticipated that would develop the market. Regionally, Asia Pacific has profoundly affected this industry regarding developing populace and absence of awareness in the huge populace.

Market Segmentation- Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Application, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Neurology

Stroke

Spinal cord injuries

Parkinson’s disease

Multiple sclerosis

Cerebral palsy

Other

Musculoskeletal

Pediatric

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary

Other Application

Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Type, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Hydrotherapy

Cryotherapy

CPM

Ultrasound

Electric Stimulation

Heat Therapy

Therapeutic Exercise

Other Types

Physiotherapy Equipment Market By Demographic, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Geriatric population

In-patient (hospital) treatment

Out-patient treatment

Convalescent homes based treatment

Home based treatment

Other geriatric populations

Non-geriatric population

In-patient (hospital) treatment

Out-patient treatment

Convalescent homes based treatment

Home based treatment

Other non-geriatric populations

Physiotherapy Equipment Market By End User, Estimates and Forecast, 2014-2023 ($Million)

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Others

Application Outlook and Trend Analysis

Major applications dissected in this report incorporate cardiovascular & pulmonary, pediatric, neurology, musculoskeletal and others. These devices found the biggest application in the treatment of musculoskeletal inferable from, expanding occurrence rate of wounds and torment in the body’s muscles, ligaments, neck, back, and nerves. Neurology is anticipated to encounter the lucrative development of more than 7 percent amid the figure time frame because of the quickly developing commonness of autism, Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s disease, and stroke in the United States and China.

End User Outlook and Trend Analysis

Esteemed at over USD 6.0 billion, the healing centers based physiotherapy equipment was the biggest in 2014. Quick development observed in the home human services portions, is relied upon to initiate the physiotherapy equipment industry development in end-use fragments.

Major Table of Contents:

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology

1.2.1. Secondary Research

1.2.2. Primary Research

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights

Chapter 3. Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.1.1. Market Definition

3.1.2. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.1.1. Increasing geriatric population

3.2.1.2. Profitable benefits of physiotherapy

3.2.1.3. Unhealthy lifestyle habits

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.2.1. Opposing effects related with physiotherapy

3.2.3. Opportunities

4. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application

5. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type

6. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Demographic

7. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End User

8. Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region

….CONTINUED FOR TOC

