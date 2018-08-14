Mercerized Cotton Market By Manufacturers, Type, Applications, Forecast 2023

Mercerized cotton fabric is commonly known as pearl cotton due to its physical appearance. Mercerized cotton is primarily processed cotton with improved physical properties such as luster, strength, and water retention properties. On account of the mercerization process, cotton fabric absorbs more water and dye. On the basis of processing technology, the mercerized cotton market is mainly classified into categories such as yarn mercerization, knit mercerization, and cloth mercerization.

The global demand for mercerized cotton is anticipated to increase significantly in the next few years due to rising demand from the textile industry. Mercerized cotton offers properties such as high tensile strength, gloss, advanced water absorbing properties, dimensional stability of cotton, and dyeability. Considering the superior properties of mercerized cotton in comparison with conventional cotton, the demand for mercerized cotton is expected to rise in the textile & apparels industry during the forecast period. The process involved in the manufacturing of mercerized cotton has led to huge demand generation for this product in the textile industry on account of its diverse range of applications such as household and garment fabrics.

The rapid growth in the end-user industries is likely to boost the demand for mercerized cotton during the forecast period. The mercerization process basically enhances the gloss, feel, smoothness, stretching ability, and chemical reactivity of the fabric, thereby making it suitable for various applications in the clothing industry. Thus, expansion in the end-user industries is estimated to fuel the global mercerized cotton market during the forecast period. The properties of mercerized cotton such as improved tensile strength and shiny appearance are key to the increasing demand for mercerized cotton in the clothing sector. A majority of the huge apparel brand manufacturing companies have been engaged in employing mercerized cotton fabric in apparels due to its high luxury finish and gloss. High production cost id the only factor likely to restrain the growth of the mercerized cotton market during the forecast period.

In recent years, North America held the largest market for mercerized cotton due to the rising demand from end-user industries such as textiles and apparels application. Europe and Asia Pacific regions held the second largest market for mercerized cotton in the past few years. The recent developments taking place in developing economies including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Taiwan are estimated to fuel demand for the product in the next few years, hence leading to further growth of the mercerized cotton market in the Asia Pacific region. This region is expected to dominate the mercerized cotton market in terms of demand and production due to factors such as rapidly growing population and the presence of a huge number of small scale & large scale textile industries.

