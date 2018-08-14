Future Electronics Enhances Their Popular Nebula IoT Development Kit

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) August 15, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce new enhancements to their highly successful Nebula IoT Development Kit.

The Nebula™ board has been designed to enable novices and expert developers alike to explore the vast opportunities in IoT applications, including asset tracking, energy management, fitness, lighting controls, HVAC, portable controls, security and building automation. This cloud-ready IoT board allows developers to quickly prototype and deploy their IoT ecosystems.

“The launch of the Nebula IoT Development Kit has been a fantastic success,” said Matthew Rotholz, Vice President of Future Connectivity Solutions. “Customers have found that the out-of-the-box experience has been simple and easy to use.”

The Nebula board supports applications development through the Cypress WICED® (Wireless Internet Connectivity for Embedded Devices) Studio development platform. Wireless connectivity is supported by the Murata 1DX module, which is powered by the Cypress CYW4343W Wi-Fi and BT/BLE combo SoC.

Nebula is equipped with 4 different interfaces to access the STM32F429 peripherals, enabling developers to create any IoT application: Arduino™ compatible shield, mikroBUS™ socket, Pmod™ Connector/Interface and USB. The Nebula board also offers easy hardware expandability through a large number of standardized add-on boards. Each one focuses on a different application such as motor control and environmental sensors, and includes the wireless connectivity to enable IoT development. These add-on boards will also be available for purchase from Future Electronics.

“The addition of six compatible shields provides our customers with many different sensor platforms to design with, including four Mikroelektronika™ click boards targeted for humidity, proximity and temperature related applications,” said Rotholz.

Click here to order your Nebula Development Board and compatible shields: http://www.futureelectronics.com/en/Technologies/Product.aspx?ProductID=NEB1DX02FUTUREELECTRONICSDEVTOOLS5094171&IM=0

About Cypress

Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded system solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, home automation and appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ programmable systems-on-chip, general-purpose microcontrollers, analog ICs, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and engineering resources on the planet enabling innovators and out-of-the-box thinkers to disrupt markets and create new product categories in record time.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com

