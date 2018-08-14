EHR-EMR Market Forecasted to Observe an Enormous Growth By 2027

MarketResearchFuture.com Recently Added Premium Research Reports on ” Global and US EHR-EMR Market Report – Forecast to 2027” Which Gives in-depth Analysis of Regional data with Size and Share of Top 10 Players in the Globes.

Market Scenario

The global and US EHR-EMR market is expected to reach an approximate CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of healthcare Information Technology (IT) is the key factor for the market to grow. There is a very little difference between EHR (Electronic Health Records)/ EMR (Electronic Medical Record). Electronic Health Record is a digital record of patient’s health that includes medical history, diagnoses, prescriptions, vaccination dates, and imaging reports that are shared with licensed clinics, medical consultants, and other medical staff. EHR share information with other healthcare organizations, such as diagnostic centers and other medical experts, hence they possess all required information for patient’s care, whereas, Electronic Medical Records are a digital version of patients’ medical reports and they are used within an organization and are not send outside that respective organization. Furthermore, increasing healthcare expenditure, government initiatives for the adoption of EHR-EMR, the wave of digital technology, and growing demand from patient fraternity for digital services create lucrative growth opportunities for the market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2015, 86.9% of office-based physicians have adopted electronic health record/electronic medical record (EHR/EMR) systems in the United States.

However, factors such as high start-up costs, substantial learning curve, confidentiality and security concerns, and lack of standardized terminology and system architecture are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Key players:

Global and US EHR-EMR Market are Healthcare Management Systems (U.S.), Healthland (U.S.), McKesson Corporation (U.S.), Allscripts (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Epic Systems Corporation (U.S.), Eclinicalworks, LLC (U.S.), CureMD Healthcare (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), NextGen Healthcare (U.S.), Meditech (U.S.), 4medica, Athenahealth, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Inc., Praxis EMR

Segmentation:

The global and US EHR-EMR market is segmented on the basis of component type, application, type, mode of delivery, and end-user. The global and US EHR-EMR market, by component type is segmented into hardware and software. The application segment is segmented into specialty-based and general applications. The type segment consists of traditional, speech-enabled, interoperable, and others. The mode of the delivery segment includes cloud-based, on-premise model, and hybrid. On the basis of end-user, the market is categorized into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care, hospital-owned, and diagnostic centers.

On the basis of region, the global and US EHR-EMR market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

The Americas is sub-segmented into North America and South America. The North American region is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada. The European region is divided into two, namely, Western Europe and Eastern Europe. Western Europe is further classified into Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, and the rest of Western Europe. The Asia Pacific region is sub-segmented into Japan, China, India, Australia, the Republic of Korea, and the rest of Asia Pacific. The Middle Eastern and African region is sub-segmented into the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, and the rest of the Middle East and Africa.

Regional Market Summary:

The EHR-EMR market is dominated by North America owing to increasing adoption of healthcare information technology (IT) in this region. Also, the rising healthcare expenditure contributes to enhancing the market growth in this region. According to the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the U.S. healthcare spending increased by 5.3% in 2018.

It is estimated that Europe stood second in the global EHR-EMR market. Rising government initiatives to promote healthcare sector and increased adoption of healthcare information technology (IT) drives the market in this region. According to National Coordinator for Health Information Technology, 40% of the use of electronic means to book appointments online, health-related documentation, track health care charges and costs.

Asia Pacific will witness growth for the EHR-EMR market owing to increasing number of healthcare organizations, growing advantages of EHR and healthcare information technology in controlling expenses and enhancing care quality. Also, rapidly changing technology and growing awareness in this region influence the market growth. China, India, and Japan are key market players in this region and are expected to be the largest market for the EHR-EMR products.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share in the global and US EHR-EMR market due to the presence of stringent government policies and poor economies.

