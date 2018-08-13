Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market Analysis and Prediction by Leading Manufacturers, Applications and Types by 2022

Global Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. A medical condition wherein the blood supply to the brain is blocked, or a blood vessel within the brain damages, affecting brain tissue to die is referred as Stroke. It is one of the major causes for death. In this condition, the brain does not get adequate amount of oxygen or nutrients which ultimately leads to death of brain cells.

Hence, to reduce brain damage strokes need to be diagnosed and treated as soon as possible. The treatment majorly depends upon the type of stroke. The factors that propel the growth of the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations.

In addition, factors such as increasing geriatric population, large patient pool and rising incidence of hypertension, heart diseases, diabetes, etc. On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high cost of treatments and lack of reimbursement policies. Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry is classified on the basis of product type, applications, end users, distribution channel and geography.

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is segmented by product type as diagnostics, therapeutics and others. The diagnostics segment is sub classified as Computed Tomography Scan (CT scan), Carotid Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Electrocardiography, Cerebral Angiography, and others. The therapeutics segment is sub classified as Antiplatelet, Tissue Plasminogen Activator, Antihypertensive and Anticoagulant.

Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry is classified on applications as ischemic stroke, haemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attacks (TIAs), and others. The market is categorized by end user as hospital, clinic and others. This industry is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa.

By geography, North America is projected to hold a large share in the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Industry. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region include increasing demand, well developed healthcare infrastructure & facilities, technological innovations and growing awareness among people.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to show fast growth rates in the Stroke Diagnostics and Therapeutics Market. Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the market include Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Genentech, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Medtronic plc, Cordis Corporation, Siemens AG, Merck & Co. Inc., GE Healthcare, Stryker Corporation, and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

