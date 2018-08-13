SHRM India to host India’s leading HR and Business Conference in October 2018

SHRM India has announced its 7th SHRM India Annual Conference & Exposition 2018, the most premium HR event in the subcontinent, to be held on 11-12 October, 2018, at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. The event offers the biggest opportunity for HR professionals to learn, share and reinvent themselves in people management.

The HR industry is currently in its prime, bursting with a multitude of innovations and opportunities. Over the years, SHRMIAC has become a crucible for learning, sharing and creating new path breaking associations in the world of People Management. It provides both HR professionals and their organizations with opportunities to evolve, grow and flourish to their truest potential. SHRM’s passion is to create the right environment for you to realize your dreams and interact with thought leaders from around the globe – to help you and your organization THRIVE.

With a paradigm shift in the role of human resources, HR professionals need to continuously do a fine balancing act by catering to the organization’s needs and developments as well individual aspirations. The need for a modern and effective role for HR cannot be undervalued within an organization. Organizations which have understood the changing role of HR in the changed scenario will certainly thrive against all challenges.

The two-day event will set the platform for the delegates to get fresh perspectives from Business and HR leaders from across the world through highly engaging knowledge sessions, panel discussions and keynote addresses. The conference will see active participation of over 1500 delegates from more than 600 organizations, 50+ knowledge sessions, 100+ global speakers and 100+ exhibitors and partners.

Some of the esteemed speakers for the conference this year are Marc Effron, President, The Talent Strategy group; Sonam Wangchuk, Innovator & Education Reformist, Raj Raghavan Senior VP- HR, Indigo, Arjuna Sirinanda Managing Director Fortude (Brandix Company) Abhijit Bhaduri, Author Columnist & Management Consultant, Kevin Walker, Director, Employer Insights, Indeed.com; Rajan Kalia, Co-Founder, Salto Dee Fe Consulting; Ranjan Mohapatra, Director (HR), IndianOil; Rohit Thakur, Head of HR, India at Accenture; to name a few.

Like every year, SHRM India will recognize and felicitate best practices, path breaking innovations, game changing strategies in HR through the “SHRMHR Excellence Awards 2018”.

The award recognize excellence in the following categories:

• Excellence in HR analytics

• Excellence in diversity and inclusion

• Excellence in community impact

• Excellence in developing leaders of tomorrow

• Excellence in talent acquisition

• Excellence in learning & development

• Employer with best employee health and wellness initiatives

• Excellence in leveraging HR technology

Last year, the conference was an overwhelming success 80+ world class speakers sharing their experience and expertise in 35+ knowledge and industry specific vibrating sessions. Over 1350 delegates and more than 550 organizations attended the conference. To know more about this year’s conference, check http://www.shrmiac.org/