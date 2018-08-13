New Yorker Electronics to be New Franchise Distributor for Silergy, Strengthening its High-Performance IC Division

NORTHVALE, New Jersey, USA – New Yorker Electronics has announced a new global distribution agreement with high-performance Integrated Circuits manufacturer Silergy Corp. Founded by a group of technology innovators and business leaders from Silicon Valley, Silergy today has locations in the USA and Asia. The company researches, develops, designs and manufactures analog Power ICs using industry-leading technology. Despite increasing costs of IC development throughout the industry, Silergy has remained committed to providing leading-edge performance and solutions at an affordable cost.

Silergy’s terminal application products include devices for consumer, industrial, computer and communication. They are used in LED lighting, automobiles, tablet and notebook computers, smart phones, televisions and video surveillance systems and other devices. Silergy products are designed with the intention of improving efficiency and conserving energy.

New Yorker Electronics, an ISO 9001:2015 and AS9120B certified source of electronic components, also serves these sectors. This parallel means existing customers of both companies will be open to a new range of products from the same provider, making this relationship very beneficial to end users.

This new agreement will secure exceptional access to integrated circuits and innovative mixed-signal and analog ICs that improve efficiency and conserve or measure energy use. Popular Silergy products include dual and single output step down regulators, battery charge management chips, LED backlight regulators, AC/DC LED lighting controllers and drivers, LDO regulators, protection switches and others.

“For New Yorker Electronics, our agreement with Silergy represents a meaningful long-term opportunity to partner with one of the most respected IC manufacturers,” said Sandy Slivka, CEO of New Yorker Electronics. “With all the advances in Integrated Circuit solutions, we want our customers to have access to the most efficient and cutting edge technology.”

As a franchise distributor for Silergy, New Yorker Electronics supplies its full line of Single Output Step Up/Step Down Regulators, Dual Output Regulators, Power Management ICs, LED Backlight Regulators, Controller ICs, LED Lighting Drivers, LDO Regulators, Protection Switches, TVS/Surges, EMIs, Electricity Metering ICs and Embedded Measurement ICs.