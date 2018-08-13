Micro Server Market with Focus on Current and Future Plans 2023

According to Market Research Future Analysis, the global micro server market is estimated to generate revenue of approximately USD 67 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 43%, during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Market synopsis

Micro servers are compact modular hardware servers comprised of shared infrastructure, through which many small servers are packed to share a common network. These servers are less expensive, function on low computing power, and are precisely designed to make installation and maintenance simpler.

Technology giants such as Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), and IBM (U.S.) are the prominent players in the micro server market. Hewlett Packard, a key player in micro server market, has designed micro server gen8 and gen10. The company has designed ProLiant MicroServer Gen10 that is designed especially for small and medium businesses. The server has easy access to hard drives, memory storage devices, and PCIe (a high-speed serial computer expansion) slots allowing easy management, installation, as well as upgrades. MicroServer Gen10 is integrated with ClearOS Software and is able to deliver a spontaneous web based GUI and application marketplace that is pre-loaded on the user’s hard drive. It utilizes the AMD® Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with graphics core embedded to improve graphic software performance without installing an additional PCIe graphics adapter. Fujitsu has introduced a new entry-level PRIMERGY micro server model that brings professional and centralized server technology within affordable limits for small businesses. It is for the first time that IT technology and business velocity have been combined with a new lower price point. The new Fujitsu PRIMERGY MX130 S1 breaks the norm from traditional thinking that small businesses cannot afford professional servers. The company has designed a solid, reliable AMD-based platform for file, web, and print services. The PRIMERGY MX130 S1 is designed for the needs of start-ups and small businesses looking forward to consolidating their critical electronic resources and achieving new efficiencies and flexibility in sharing data. The PRIMERGY MX130 S1 is a cost-effective alternative to sharing valuable business data through an error-prone patchwork combination of peer-to-peer networks, easily-stolen USB drives, and inter-office emails.

The factors driving the growth of the micro server market are the need to improve operational efficiency of server infrastructure, growing demand for cloud services for various applications, increasing requirement of high density servers, low power consumption, and rising number of small and medium sized enterprises. However, limited computing power that is not suitable for heavy server application and lack of awareness about micro server are some of the major aspects hampering the market growth.

The global micro server market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 43% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Some of the key players in the market: Hewlett Packard (U.S.), Dell (U.S.), Fujitsu (Japan), Hitachi (Japan), NEC (Japan), IBM (U.S.), Quanta (Taiwan), AMD (U.S.), Tyan (Taiwan), Acer Inc. (Taiwan), Calxeda, Inc. (U.S.), and others.

North America region accounts for high share of the global micro server market in terms of value, owing to early adoption of micro server in smartphones, display system, other electronics goods, and rapid rate of technological advancements in semiconductor industry in the region. In Asia Pacific market, enterprises in countries such as Japan and China are mostly operating in consumer goods applications, which is aiding the market growth in the region. The study indicates that the U.S. and Europe account for significant value share in the global micro server market.

Key Players

Segments

The global micro server market is segmented by component, processor, application, and organization size. The component segment is bifurcated into solutions and service. The solution segment comprises hardware, software, and service. The service is further segmented into consulting services, installation support services, and professional services. The application segment consists of media storage, data center, data analytics, cloud computing, and others. The organization size segment consists of small & medium enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis

The global micro server market is studied for Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. It has been observed that the market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the global micro server market. The presence of major semiconductor manufacturing hub in countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea is one of the major factors boosting the micro server market in the region. Another significant reason is the rise in data traffic, owing to increase in number of mobile and tablet users.

