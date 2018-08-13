Laboratory Shaker Market 2018-2022 : Growth Trend, Industry Share, Scope, Demand And Analysis Report

Laboratory shaker is a laboratory equipment used to mix, blend, and agitate substances present in a tube or flask. Laboratory shaker uses an oscillation platform to generate motion of the substance.
Analysts forecast the global laboratory shaker market to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global laboratory shaker market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
- Americas
- APAC
- EMEA
Global Laboratory Shaker Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
- Avantor
- Boekel Scientific
- Corning
- Eppendorf
- IKA
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
- Increased use of laboratory shakers in various applications
Market challenge
- High cost of laboratory shakers
Market trend
- Digital interface of laboratory shakers
Key questions answered in this report
- What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
- What are the key market trends?
- What is driving this market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in this market space?