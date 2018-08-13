Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market Industry Situations, Demands, Business Strategies

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Obesity Surgery Devices Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Obesity Surgery Devices.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Obesity Surgery Devices Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Obesity Surgery Devices Market are Ethicon (Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson), Medtronic , Intuitive Surgical, Apollo Endosurgery, Reshape Lifesciences, Olympus Corporation of the Americas, Aspire Bariatrics, Spatz Fgia, Mediflex Surgical Products and Cousin Biotech. According to report the global obesity surgery devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Obesity has become an epidemic worldwide, it is not only restricted to any particular group of population. Several age group of people are in the grip of obesity. Nowadays, people are increasingly considering surgical weight loss method to get rid of obesity problem. Obesity surgeries are often called bariatric surgeries, these surgeries make use of a variety of obesity surgery devices. The global obesity surgery devices market has been observing remarkable growth since the past few years.

There are many factors which are indicating a positive outlook of market for medium and long term. Factors such as high incidences of obesity, changing food and working habit, and high consumption of fast food are major factor for the growth of obesity surgery devices market. Additionally, high healthcare expenditure, and increased awareness about obesity related risks among patients are promoting the growth of this market.

On the basis of region, the obesity surgery devices market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest market for the obesity surgery device market, due to increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures for reducing obesity, high expenditure on healthcare and increasing prevalence of obesity in the region. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the rapidly growing obese population and rise in the number of bariatric surgeries.

Asia Pacific region is fastest growing market among the regions during the forecast. The countries like China and India is most promising market, due to large population and rising incidence of obesity in Asian countries due to changing life style, changing consumption habits. Additionally, increasing demand for standardized world class medical facilities, increasing healthcare spending ability among people and government initiatives to provide better health facilities their nationals, are some major factors driving the high growth of this market in these regional segments.

Segment Covered

The report on global obesity surgery devices market covers segments such as, type and procedure. On the basis of type the global obesity surgery devices market is categorized into minimally invasive surgical devices and non-invasive surgical devices. On the basis of procedure the global obesity surgery devices market is categorized into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery , adjustable gastric banding , mini-gastric bypass and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global obesity surgery devices market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of obesity surgery devices market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the obesity surgery devices market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the obesity surgery devices market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

