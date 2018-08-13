Eye disorders to drive Ophthalmic devices Market in the forecast period.

According to a new market research report ” Ophthalmic devices Market by Product Type (Surgical devices, monitoring and diagnostic devices, vision care), by devices (Lenses, Glaucoma surgical devices, Ophthalmic Lasers, Cataract surgical devices, Iris retractors, lens clearing and disinfectant solutions and others), By End Users (Hospitals, Eye care Clinics, Research Institutes, Others) – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketDataForecast™, the market is expected to reach USD was worth $ 37.37 billion in 2018 and estimated to be growing at a CAGR of 6.20 %, to reach $ 50.48 billion by 2023.

The ophthalmology field needs medical devices for many functions admire diagnosing, vision care, and surgery. The innovative devices and increasing application of technology in medical specialty has paved the way for customers to possess sensible and economical solutions for numerous eye-related disorders and vitreoretinal disorders, refractor disorders, and cataract. The foremost vital share of the worldwide ophthalmic devices Market is contributed by vision care devices. These devices embody lens system, spectacles, and lens improvement and disinfecting solutions for eyewear still as for surgical devices. The increasing geriatric population and connected increase in number of eye diseases and technological advancements in medicine devices are the key factors driving the ophthalmic devices Market growth. However, factors similar to unsure compensation structure and lack of tending insurance in developing countries are restraining the expansion of this market.

Discuss the opportunities of the market

Surgical Devices are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2016

By product, the ophthalmic devices Market is classified into surgical devices, monitoring and diagnostic devices, vision care. The surgical devices segment is anticipated to register the very best growth owing to the increasing incidences and prevalence rates of eye diseases, glaucoma, refractive errors, and diabetic retinopathy.

The Lens clearing segment is expected to dominate the market in 2016

Based on devices, the market is segmented into Lenses, Glaucoma surgical devices, Ophthalmic Lasers, Cataract surgical devices, Iris retractors, lens clearing and disinfectant solutions and others. Lens clearing segment accounted for the major share of the market in 2016 owing to a shift within the preference of the users from spectacles towards the use of contact lenses.

Based on End-users, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Eye care Clinics, Research Institutes, Others.

North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market

Based on region, the Ophthalmic devices Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America accounted for the most important share of the ophthalmic devices Market, followed by Europe. The growing awareness & adoption of advanced ophthalmic devices, the presence of well-established distribution channels, and presence of leading firms in this region square measure driving market growth in North America.

Key players in the Ophthalmic devices Market include Alcon Inc., Essilor International S.A., Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Medical Optics Inc., Bausch & Lomb, Inc., Haag-Streit AG, Topcon Corporation, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Nidek Co. Ltd., and Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG.

