Edupliance announces webinar titled, “Effective Tools for Drafting Legally Defensible IEP’s” attendees will understand some effective ways to document through the IEP process where the student is currently at and any concerns raised by the parents. The event goes LIVE on Tuesday, Aug 28, from 12:00 PM to 01:030 PM, EST / 09:00 AM to 10:30 AM PST.

The IEP process is full of legal mandates and requirements that cause anxiety for all special education teachers and can be particularly daunting for new special educators. The webinar will include a discussion of the legal requirements for an IEP document and practical advice on the IEP development process that is not always clear from the regulations. Finally, the webinar will include some practical tips on what to be on the lookout for in terms of implementing the IEP and when the team should reconvene to discuss revising the IEP.

The 90-minutes webinar will be conducted by Timothy E. Gilsbach, is an attorney with King Spry in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and is a member of the firm’s Education Group, concentrating his practice in the area of special education and other areas of education law. Tim defends school districts, intermediate units and charter schools in all phases of special education litigation, from state-level administrative hearings to federal court appeals in special education matters. Tim also advised clients on a wide variety of other educational law issues, including FERPA, student records, student services, and employment matters. Tim is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University’s Dickinson School of Law and Messiah College. Tim was selected as a Pennsylvania Rising Star in the area of school law from 2012 through 2014.

Webinar attendees will learn:

• What does the law require to be included in an Individualized Education Plan (“IEP”)?

• How to effectively draft a student’s current level of academic and functional performance.

• Tips on drafting defensible IEP goals.

• How should related services be documented in the IEP?

• How to document parental input in the document. • Tips for documenting other aids and services to be provided to the student.

• Knowing when to reconvene the IEP team

To register for the webinar, visit https://www.edupliance.com/webinar/effective-tools-for-drafting-legally-defensible-iep%E2%80%99s?utm_source=webnewswire&utm_medium=webnewswire.com

About Edupliance

Edupliance is an online information provider which offers webinars (Live and On-Demand), DVD’s and downloadable resources that cover concurrent topics pertaining to various industries. With an expert panel of guest speakers, Edupliance brings state-of-the-art virtual technology solutions and industry-leading training sessions that are easy to learn, easily accessible and cater to people with varied interests. Edupliance is privately held and located in Hillsboro, Oregon.

For more information, visit

www.edupliance.com

Media Inquiries

support@edupliance.com