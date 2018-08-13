Dental Consumables Market Industry Statu and Sales Volume to 2023

Dental tourism is the backbone of a booming medical tourism industry. One of the main factors driving the dental consumables market is the shifting subtleties of patient’s choice and upsurge in the demand for cosmetic dentistry. Dental practicing as well as dental consumables market has been affected by the recent rise in demand for cosmetic procedures. Generally, dental consumables are used for the treatment of dental disorders such as problems associated with gingival tissues, tooth restoration and dental impairments.

The Dental Consumables Market is valued at $20.27 billion for the year 2018 and is poised to reach $23.61 billion by the end of 2023 at a CAGR of 3.1%.

The Global Dental Consumables market can be segmented Dental Burs, Whitening Materials, Dental Anaesthetics, Dental Biomaterials, Dental Syringes, Dental Prosthetics and Endodontics. And by End Users the market is Segmented into Hospitals, Research and Academic Institutes & Forensic labs. The market is expected to be dominated by the orthodontics market essentially due to the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry. The crowns & bridges segment accounts to nearly quarter of the market with the market for ceramic CAD/CAM – which forms a section within the crowns and bridges market – exhibiting remarkable expansion during the forecast period.

Furthermore, on the basis of Geography, it is analysed under North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Europe generates highest revenue in the market compared to all other regions due to the presence of several market leaders in this region. The American dental-service economy generates roughly $60 billion per year in patient fees and practice activity, an amount that has been growing due demographics and patient behaviour as well as technology and dental-care access.

Emerging markets also will be significant as the global economy develops and affordability unlocks success for dental consumables. Increasing wealth will reinforce the performance of the premium segment of dental consumables in these markets as well. In the meantime, simpler and more standardized treatment protocols will lessen chair time and encourage market growth in developed countries.

Escalating medical and dental Tourism in developing countries, Increase in aging population, mounting demand for Cosmetic Dentistry, Dental implant penetration rate, government-supported dental reforms in developed countries, global economic growth are the key factors driving the growth of the market? However, lack of awareness among the people regarding the available technologies in the market, dearth of proper reimbursement policies by governments and inflexible regulatory framework are the major challenges blocking the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

By Type

• Dental Burs

• Whitening Materials

1. Whitening Strips

2. Whitening Sprays

3. Whitening Trays

4. Whitening Toothpaste

• Dental Anaesthetics

1. Topical Anaesthetics

2. Injectable Anaesthetics

• Dental Biomaterials

1. Dental Bone grafts

2. Tissue regenerative materials

3. Membranes

• Dental Syringes

1. Disposable Syringes

2. Non-Disposable Syringes

3. Safety Syringes

4. Computer-controlled local anesthetic delivery systems

• Dental Prosthetics

1. Dental Crowns

2. Dental Bridges

3. Dentures

4. Abutments

• Endodontics

1. Files

2. Obturators

3. Sealers

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Academic and Research Institutions

• Forensic Labs

The Scope of the report:

• Global, regional and country-level analysis and forecasts of the study market; providing Insights on the major countries/regions in which this industry is blooming and to also identify the regions that are still untapped

• Segment-level analysis in terms product type along with market size forecasts and estimations to detect key areas of industry growth in detail

• Identification of key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges (DROC) in the market and their impact on shifting market dynamics

• Study of the effect of exogenous and endogenous factors that affect the global market; which includes broadly demographic, economics, and political, among other macro-environmental factors presented in an extensive PESTLE Analysis

• Study the micro environment factors that determine the overall profitability of an Industry, using Porter’s five forces analysis for analyzing the level of competition and business strategy development

• A comprehensive list of key market players along with their product portfolio, current strategic interests, key financial information, legal issues, SWOT analysis and analyst overview to study and sustain the market environment

• Competitive landscape analysis listing out the mergers, acquisitions, collaborations in the field along with new product launches, comparative financial studies and recent developments in the market by the major companies

• An executive summary, abridging the entire report in such a way that decision-making personnel can rapidly become acquainted with background information, concise analysis and main conclusions

• Expertly devised analyst overview along with Investment opportunities to provide both individuals and organizations a strong financial foothold in the market

