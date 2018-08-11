Iso-Tridecyl Methacrylate Market– Growth, Share, Demand and Analysis of Key Players to 2026

Iso-tridecyl methacrylate is a methacrylate monomer. It is hydrophobic and mono-functional. It exhibits low glass transition temperature. Hence, it is flexible, and offers excellent plasticizing properties. Iso-tridecyl methacrylate can be used to form homopolymers and copolymers with acrylic acid and its salts, amides and esters, acrylates, acrylonitrile, unsaturated polyesters, and drying oils. It is one of the commonly used feedstock for chemical synthesis, as its addition reaction with a range of organic and inorganic compounds is easy. Iso-tridecyl methacrylate monomers are useful raw materials in the production of anaerobic adhesives, vacuum impregnation sealants, and acrylic polyols for automotive coatings.

Read report overview at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/iso-tridecyl-methacrylate-market.html

The use of iso-tridecyl methacrylate monomer helps achieve low viscosity, low odor, and low shrinkage on polymerization. It also helps in imparting properties such as chemical/water resistance, impact strength, hydrophobicity, adhesion, and weatherability. Storage of iso-tridecyl methacrylate is a major concern. It needs to be stored carefully, meeting all the requirements in order to avoid its polymerization. The monomer must always be stored with a stabilizer in cold conditions, with temperature not exceeding 35°C. For the stabilizer to function effectively, it must always be stored under air, and never in inert gases. The maximum duration for which iso-tridecyl methacrylate can be stored is one year. Coatings, adhesives, sealants, and polymer production are some of the common applications of iso-tridecyl methacrylate. The iso-tridecyl methacrylate market is anticipated to expand significantly in Asia Pacific in the near future. It is estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to producers of the monomer, owing to the growth of application industries such as coatings, adhesives, and sealants in the region.

Request to view sample of this report at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45342

Global Iso-Tridecyl Methacrylate Market: Key Segments

In terms of end-user industry, the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market can be segmented into coatings, additives, adhesives & sealants, textiles, and others. Coatings is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing end-user industry segments of the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market during the forecast period. All end-user industries of iso-tridecyl methacrylate are expanding at a steady pace. End-user industries in Asia Pacific are expanding at a fast pace due to the rapid industrialization and infrastructure development. Currently, the coatings segment holds dominant share of the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market. The segment is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.

In terms of geography, the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market can be divided into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market during the forecast period, owing to the growth in end-user industries such as coatings, adhesives & sealants, and additives in the region. China, India, and Japan are the three major countries contributing significantly to the consumption of coatings, adhesives & sealants, etc. Rapid infrastructure and industrial development in developing countries such as China and India has boosted the end-user industries. This, in turn, has propelled the demand for iso-tridecyl methacrylate in Asia Pacific. Europe and North America account for key share of the iso-tridecyl methacrylate market after Asia Pacific. The iso-tridecyl methacrylate market in Asia Pacific is likely to expand at a fast pace during the forecast period

Global Iso-Tridecyl Methacrylate Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global iso-tridecyl methacrylate market include BASF SE, HANGZHOU DEVELY TECHNOLOGY CO.LTD., Kowa India Pvt. Ltd., and San Esters Corporation.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

US Office Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com