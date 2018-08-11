Global Polyurethane Market Forecast to 2023 – Aarkstore

Aarkstore Enterprise announced latest Market Research Report Titled “Global Polyurethane Market”

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyurethane Market. The report analyses the polyurethane market By Product Type (Rigid Foams, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others) and by End-Use Sector (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others). The report analyses the polyurethane market by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and by Country (U.S, Canada, U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, India, China, Japan).

According to the research report Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers), End-Use (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023, the global market value is projected to display a steady growth represented by a CAGR of 5.75% during 2018 2023.

The product type, rigid foam witnessed growth at a noteworthy growth rate over the past few years and is expected to grow in the forecast period on the back of growth of construction sector including commercial as well as residential buildings. Amongst the regions, North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global polyurethane market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as population is increasing along with growing number of construction. Growing demand of furniture is also fuelling the polyurethane market.

The report titled Global Polyurethane Market: Analysis By Product Type (Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers), End-Use (Furniture, Construction, Electronics & Appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Forecast to 2023, has covered and analyzed the potential of Global Polyurethane Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global polyurethane market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Polyurethane Market (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Global Polyurethane Market Product value, Sizing, Growth, Forecast

By Type Rigid Foam, Flexible Foam, Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Elastomers, Others.

By End-Use Sector – Furniture, Construction, Electronics & appliances, Automotive, Footwear, Packaging, Others

Regional Markets North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2013-2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, China, Japan, India

Other Report Highlights

Market Dynamics Drivers and Restraints

Market Trends

Company Analysis BASF, Covestro, Wanhua, Huntsman, Dow Chemical, Mitsui Chemicals.

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the clients specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

