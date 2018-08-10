Tissue diagnostics market size is expected to increase to USD 5.11 Billion by 2023, globally.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Tissue Diagnostics Market was valued at USD 3.66 billion. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 5.11 billion at the pace of 6.9% CAGR.

Tissue diagnostics involves removal of tissue from the patient’s body, which is then processed, analyzed, and tested under the microscope to detect cancer diseases. Tissue diagnostics equipment helps for fast and accurate results and evaluation of diseases related to the tissues. The different types of tissue diagnosis are Hematoxylin and Eosin (H&E), Immunohistochemistry (IHC) and In situ hybridization.

Factors affecting market growth:

· Increasing prevalence of cancer diseases across the globe. (+)

· Rise in aging population globally. (+)

· Growing demand for personalized medicine. (+)

· Rising funds for R&D activities related to cancer treatments. (+)

· Increasing healthcare expenditure. (+)

· Advancement of technologies in Tissue Diagnostics equipments. (+)

· High cost involved in tissue diagnosis. (-)

· Unfavorable reimbursement policies. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Tissue Diagnostics Market is segmented on the basis of

Product type

· Instruments

(Microscope, Non-contact Handheld IR Thermometer, Haemocytometer, NMR Tube)

· Consumables

(Reagent kits, others)

Disease

· Lung cancer

· Lymphoma

· Pancreatic cancer

· Breast cancer

Application

· Hematoxylin and Eosin

· Immunohistochemistry

· In Situ Hybridization

End-user

· Hospitals

· Diagnostic laboratories

· Research Organizations

· Contract Research Organizations

· Biotechnology Companies

Based on end user market, hospitals segment is rapidly growing due improving healthcare facilities, adoption of advanced technologies, increasing of cancer diseases and rising health care expenditures which is expected for high growth rate in the Global Tissue Diagnostics Market during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for Global Tissue Diagnostics Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, BioGenex, Danaher Corporation, Cell Signaling Technology and Ventana Medical Systems.

