Myocardial Ischemia Market Forecasts by Industry Drivers, Regions Till 2023

Myocardial ischemia or cardiac ischemia is a medical condition characterized by a partial or complete blockage of the heart’s arteries thus, reducing the flow of blood to the heart. The treatment of myocardial ischemia includes medications and surgeries. Angina pectoris, fatigue, sweating, and others are some of the common symptoms of the disease. The increasing prevalence of coronary artery disease is a major driver for the market growth. From 2012 to 2013, the Heart U.K. stated that there were approximately 404,000 hospital admissions due to coronary heart diseases in England. Moreover, the increasing cases of diabetes and growing obese population boost the market growth. In 2017, according to the World Health Organization, the number of people who had diabetes in 2014 was estimated to be about 422 million. Moreover, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, approximately two-thirds, i.e., 63% of the Australian population who aged 18 or above was estimated to be overweight or obese from 2014–2015. However, factors such as lack of awareness, low per capita healthcare expenditure in the low- and middle-income countries, and the high cost of research and development coupled with stringent government policies for clinical trials and development of new drugs are estimated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Global Myocardial Ischemia market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The Americas dominates the global myocardial ischemia market. The presence of a well-developed healthcare sector followed by the increasing prevalence of coronary heart diseases is estimated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, the changing lifestyle and increasing healthcare expenditure boost the market within the Americas. Europe is second in the global myocardial ischemia market owing to the availability of funds for research, huge patient population, and government support for research and development. Regionally, Western Europe leads the market, and Eastern Europe is estimated to be the fastest growing region. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region due to the presence of a huge patient population, continuously developing economies and the healthcare sector within the region. The Middle East and Africa has the least share in the global myocardial ischemia market. This can be attributed to the presence of poor economies, lack of healthcare services, and stringent government policies, especially within the African region.

Key players of Global Myocardial Ischemia Market:

The key players in the global myocardial ischemia market are Baxter (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), Taxus Cardium. (U.S.), ViroMed Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Atrium (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited (Japan), Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), AstraZeneca (U.K), Janssen Global Services, LLC (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), and others.

Segments:

The global Myocardial Ischemia Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, treatment, and end-user.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into symptomatic and asymptomatic. On the basis of diagnosis, the market is categorized into imaging and stress test. The imaging segment is sub-segmented into Electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, nuclear scan, coronary angiography, cardiac CT scan, and others. On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into medication and surgery. The medication segment is sub-segmented into antiplatelet agents, glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors, antithrombotic agents, beta-adrenergic blockers, Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) inhibitors, angiotensin-receptor blockers, thrombolytics, analgesics, and others. The surgery segment is sub-segmented into angioplasty and stenting, coronary artery bypass surgery, and enhanced external counterpulsation. On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmacies, academic institutes, and others.

