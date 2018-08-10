Global Functional Beverage Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

Functional Beverage Market report provides the latest market data along with industry future trends, which keeps tracking of users driving revenue growth rate of Functional Beverage Market by product type (dairy based beverage, energy drinks, enhanced water, functional fruit and vegetable juices, sports, performance drink), distribution channels (convenience, drug / pharmacies/health store, supermarket, online retail) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from manufacturers, and end industries. As this report is expected to help key players among the Functional Beverage Market it includes the five years Industry analysis and the 6 years annual forecast from 2018 to 2024. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Functional Beverage Market are Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Meiji Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fonterra, Del Monte pacific, Hain Celestial Group and Red Bull.

The report also identifies the drivers and restraints that affect the functional beverage market over the period of 2018 to 2024.

Product innovations

The functional beverages offer nutritional benefits such as improve bone health, improve heart health, improve mental energy and vision and other eye-related benefits that drive the growth of this market worldwide. Rising awareness about healthy lifestyle among the population results in the manufacturing companies focus on innovative production to increase the demand of the functional beverages for improving the profitability of the market. Moreover, several functional beverage manufacturers provide beverages as per the customer choices with many health benefits by using natural ingredients in the products. Furthermore, the Coca-Cola reveals that it will introduce coke that entirely sweetened by stevia (use a sugar substitute and extracted from the leaves of Stevia rebaudiana plant) to boost the demand of coke as the healthy beverage.

Growing demand for functional beverage among consumers owing its different product types

The demand for functional beverages is on the rise in the world market due to its variety of products including Dairy Based Beverage, Energy Drinks, Enhanced Water, Functional Fruit and Vegetable Juices, Sports & Performance Drink and RTD Tea & Coffee. Furthermore, usage of functional beverages in sports sector as an energy drink is likely to boost the functional beverages market in the world. Consumers, owing to its various nutritional benefits prefer functional beverages. Thus, the growing demand for functional beverages in the product type segment is expected to drive the growth in this market over the forecast period.

North America region is the largest consumer among the geographies while APAC to grow at a highest CAGR:

The global functional beverages market has been dominated by the North America region over the historic period 2015-16. The U.S. is the largest consumer of functional beverages in the world as well as North America markets. Furthermore, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a highest CAGR over the period of 2018 to 2024. Moreover, growing health concern due to changing lifestyles are anticipated to boost the market for functional beverages.

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global functional beverage market such as, Monster Energy, PepsiCo, Coca Cola, Meiji Group, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc, Mondelez International Inc, Fonterra, Del Monte pacific, Hain Celestial Group and Red Bull.

