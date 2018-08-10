Flax Seeds Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Flax seeds are exceptionally nutritious and has various medical advantages like, it fights disease and corpulence, advances weight reduction, enhances stomach related framework, adjusts hormone. Flax seeds are rich in Omega-3 unsaturated fat which is helps in bringing down the pulse and blood cholesterol. As indicated by research, the fax seeds can diminish terrible cholesterol particularly in post-menopausal ladies. Flax seeds are additionally an extraordinary source of protein. s. Flax seeds can be utilized as entire or ground to utilize it as vegetable oil. It contains substantial amount of all the nine amino acids. Flaxseed is a non-toxic product which is safe for human consumption.

The significant drivers is the demand from the textile, food, and paper industries which in turn has increased the demand for Flaxseed. Also surge in the growing use of Flaxseed in the personal care products and plastic industries developed and developing nations is boosting the industry. Increasing health awareness, demand for clean label, and increasing popularity is also boosting this industry.

The flaxseed market is segmented as follows: By flaxseed type, by application, by country. On the basis of flaxseed type, the market is segmented into: Milled (Ground) Flaxseed, Whole Flaxseed, and Flaxseed Oil. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented into: Food, Bakery Products & Cereals, Energy Bars, Flaxseed Meal Powders, Supplements, Flour, Animal Food, and Others.

Geographically, the Flaxseed market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East Asia. North America is estimated to constitute the largest share in this market. North America was the largest consumer of flax seeds. Canada, Russia, United States, India, Ethiopia, Ukraine, China, Kazakhstan, United Kingdom, France and Argentina are some of the major producers of flaxseeds worldwide.

Market Segmentation:

• Type

• Application

Strategic Analysis:

• PESTLE analysis

• Porter’s Five analysis

Free sample available here: https://marketdataforecast.com/market-reports/flax-seed-market-4348/request-sample

Simosis International, Richardson International Ltd, Sunnyville Farms Ltd AgMotion Speciality Grains, S.S Johnson Seeds, Cargill Inc., CanMAr Grain Products Ltd, Stokke Seeds, TA Foods Ltd and Archer Daniels Midland Company are the leaders in the global Flaxseed market.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr Abhishek Shukla

Email: abhishek@marketdataforecast.com

Organization: MarketDataForecast™

Address: 2nd Floor, Lakeview Plaza, Kavuri Hills, Hyderabad, Telangana 500033, India.

Phone: +1-888-702-9626