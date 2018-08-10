Contrast Injector market size is expected to increase to a market value of USD 773.65 Million by 2023.

Market Overview:

In the year 2018 Global Contrast Injector Market was valued at USD 524.10 million. By the year 2023, it is predicted to reach USD 773.65 million with a pace of 8.1% CAGR.

Contrast injector systems are medical devices that use contrast media to enhance the visibility of complex body structures such as body fluids, arteries, veins, and tissues. The diagnosis is conducted with the help of many imaging methods like computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography and other methods.

Factors affecting market growth:

· Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe. (+)

· Growing demand for imaging procedures such as MRI, CT and X-ray scans. (+)

· Increasing adoption of contrast media injectors in the healthcare services. (+)

· Advancement of technologies for better imaging. (+)

· Increasing of aging population globally. (+)

· Introduction of new products for the development of contrast injectors market. (+)

· High side effects related to the use of contrast media. (-)

· High investment to implement Contrast Injector in the hospitals, diagnostic center or other healthcare services. (-)

Market Segmentation

The Global Contrast Injector Market is segmented on the basis of

Product

· Injector Systems

(CT Injector Systems, MRI Injector Systems, Angiography Injector Systems)

· Consumables

(Injector Heads, Syringes, Tubing)

· Accessories

Application

· Radiology

· Interventional Cardiology

· Interventional Radiology

Based on product market, the injector systems segment holds significant growth rate in the Global Contrast Injector Market. The CT injector systems has accounted for the highest share among all the Injector systems, which is expected to continue the growth rate during the forecast period.

Key players:

Leading companies for the Global Contrast Injector Market are AngioDynamics (U.S.), Nemoto Kyorindo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Sino Medical- Device Technology Co., Ltd. (China), VIVID IMAGING (China), Apollo RT Co., Ltd. (China), Bayer HealthCare (Germany), Guerbet Group (France), Medtron AG (Germany), ulrich GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), GE Healthcare (U.S.)

